Parks board OKs $185,000 for theater

With Fort Wayne’s Riverfront development building momentum, members of the Fort Wayne Board of Park Commissioners turned their attention Thursday to an existing performance venue – the outdoor Foellinger Theatre in Franke Park.

The board voted to spend more than $185,000 for improvements. The parks department plans to spend more than $400,000 for other renovations at the theater.

Steve Schumacher, parks superintendent of grounds and improvements, said the plan is to remodel an unused – and leaking – basement into a locker room with showers and a green room for waiting performers.

The board approved spending $45,000 for a design from MKM architecture + design of Fort Wayne.

Parks staff decided to pursue redoing the basement because a nearby floodplain makes adding a building to the backstage area problematic, said Mitch Sheppard, deputy director of community outreach. The renovations also would eliminate the need for rental trailers and showers for performers at added expense and give acts more set-up room for gear.

Other approved improvements: $36,800 for installation for trench drains in the front seating area that were malfunctioning, leading to standing water; $28,940 to install a ship-style ladder, with guardrails and planking for safer access to the top of the stage structure, and $76,000 for stress-rated engineered-wood beams used to provide stability in domed structures.

Construction contracts for the rest of the renovation might be brought to the board as soon as June, Schumacher said.

Sheppard said this summer’s concert season will kick off with a concert by Chicago and include seven returning tribute bands. New performers will include Christopher Cross (“Sailing”) and Steven Bishop (“On and On”), as well as additional contemporary performers.

A full lineup should be available by the board’s March meeting, she said.

Rick Samek, board president, said the renovations should help maintain the facility’s reputation with the acts it books by giving performers what they expect in accommodations at a venue.

“We’re getting more and more big-name performers all the time. We have become first-rate,” he said.

