Party a gift to families

Don’t expect to have an uninterrupted conversation at the neighborhood holiday party thrown by the Wayne Township trustee’s office.

It’s not gonna happen.

Take this year’s party on Saturday, for instance. Every couple of minutes, a voice boomed over the McMillen Park Community Center’s sound system to announce the next winning number.

TVs, bicycles and gift cards were among the dozens of big-ticket items that staff handed out to low-income families living in southeast Fort Wayne.

“When all their money has to go to basic needs, it’s hard to have money for extras,” said Cindy Mahler, who works in the trustee’s office.

Her boss agreed.

“We try to make the holidays a special event for low-income families that go into the holidays with little or nothing,” said Rick Stevenson, Wayne Township’s trustee.

Township trustee offices distribute emergency assistance to eligible residents who need help paying for food, shelter, medicine, transportation, utilities and burials. According to the Wayne Township trustee’s website, 17 percent of the township’s residents have income below the national poverty line.

The dozens of large ­prizes and hundreds of smaller ones were all donated. Refreshments, too. The staff begins soliciting local businesses months before the annual party, now in its fifth year. Stevenson stressed that no tax money was used to put on the party.

“I’m so happy that Fort Wayne has vendors and people who care about other folks,” he said.

“It’s been wonderful having an outpouring from the community,” Mahler said as she surveyed the most expensive items on display.

Last year, about 3,000 parents and children came to the holiday party. This year, icy roads might have discouraged some families from venturing out. Mahler estimated the community center held about half as many people.

But those who braved the elements were rewarded.

Kimberly Parker, a mother of two, brought her boys, one nephew, four nieces and a cousin to the party. Halfway through the four-hour fest, her job was to sit at a table and guard their prizes while the kids scattered to play.

Activities included ring toss, sack races, face painting, temporary tattoos, balloon animals and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Winners received their choice of footballs, basketballs, dolls, stuffed animals, “Star Wars” toys, books and more.

Although the toys her kids won were sitting on the table in plain sight, Parker planned to stash some in the back of her van and wrap them for next weekend.

“Out of sight, out of mind,” she added.

The home health care worker was impressed by the frequency of raffle tickets being drawn and prizes awarded.

“And they have really good ones. Did you see up there?” she asked, gesturing toward the far end of the room. “They’re also giving away turkeys, which is a blessing because some people can’t afford them right now.”

Putting food on the table was the last thing Keyonta Lawrence was thinking about.

The 5-year-old kindergartner was wearing a red felt cap on his head and white whiskers painted on his chin as he sat at a table with his “grammy” with a chocolate chip cookie.

“Ho, ho, ho!” he said. “I love these cookies. I’m Santa!”

