Patients look forward to visiting new clinic

Oak Street Health is a different kind of clinic.

The staff welcomes folks to come in and socialize – even if they don’t have appointments. Heck, folks are welcome to hang out even if they aren’t patients.

December’s crowded clinic calendar includes bingo, computer classes, chair yoga, cookie decorating, movie festivals, a Christmas Gospel brunch and various other activities.

Most weeks, the events list also includes a one-hour session on Medicare basics. Oak Street, which treats Medicare patients exclusively, relies on Medicare for its income. Patients, who also must enroll with Humana Medicare Advantage insurance to receive treatment, pay nothing to Oak Street Health, a for-profit provider.

Oak Street Health hosted an open house Monday at its newest location at 436 E. Washington Blvd., the corner of Clay Street and Washington Boulevard on the city’s near-east side. About 50 people attended the symbolic ribbon-cutting.

Mayor Tom Henry was among the local officials who welcomed the clinic to town. After a short ceremony, he talked about the role clinics play in economic development.

“It is critical because it adds to the quality of life in Fort Wayne, the quality of place,” he said, adding that employers are increasingly evaluating cities on more than how much they offer in financial incentives. “We have to be in a position to take care of our own.”

Oak Street, which is owned by a small group of investors and some employees, isn’t publicly traded, so the company doesn’t have to meet quarterly earnings goals, spokeswoman Maria Barnett said. Humana is publicly traded, however.

Clinic staff will walk patients through the process of signing up for Medicare or with Humana. After appointments, staff schedule tests and appointments with specialists, when necessary.

The clinic also has classrooms where experts schedule sessions on various topics, including living with diabetes, gout, weight loss and non-medical issues including income taxes.

“We want to be the best primary care provider in the U.S.,” said Dr. Griffin Myers, one of the company’s co-founders.

Oak Street’s physicians are able to spend more time with individual patients because their patient load is limited to 500, Barnett said. Nationally, the average primary-care physician treats about 2,300, according to the Annals of Family Medicine, a peer-reviewed research journal.

Brian Clem, Oak Street’s regional vice president, said the staff want patients to feel warm, welcomed and cared for.

“It sounds silly, but it’s our goal to make their visit the best part of a patient’s day,” he said. “We want them to look forward to coming in.”

The level of enthusiasm the clinic can inspire has been known to worry some patients’ family members, Barnett said.

Sometimes adult children call Oak Street to find out why their mother or father has been going in so often.

When the children live out of town, they worry their parents’ health is declining when they hear the clinic mentioned on an almost daily basis.

The staff is happy to reassure them.

“Not only is Mom fine,” Barnett said, “she’s having a ball.”

Coming soon to Oak Street Health: speed dating for seniors.

sslater@jg.net