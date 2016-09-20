 Skip to main content

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Thanks to nice weather, Bradford Johnson found Monday to be a good day to detail his 2010 Buick LaCrosse at Foster Park.
September 20, 2016 1:01 AM

Paying close attention to the details

