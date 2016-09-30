Too much made of tweets, Pence says

Mike Pence says too much is made of Donald Trump's tweets.

The Republican vice presidential nominee was speaking Friday at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, hours after Trump unleashed a flurry of tweets shaming former Miss Universe Alicia Machado.

The Indiana governor said Democrats and the media are to blame for focusing on "he said this, he tweeted that."

Pence said that will only embolden the Republican presidential nominee. Pence predicted Trump will stand strong.

At Monday's presidential debate, Democrat Hillary Clinton mentioned disparaging remarks Trump had made about Machado as examples of his disrespect for women.

In one tweet Friday, Trump said: "Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate?"

For more on this story, visit www.journalgazette.net later today or see Saturday's print edition of The Journal Gazette.