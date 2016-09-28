Pence to appear Friday at Coliseum rally

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, the Republican candidate for vice president, is appearing at a rally at noon Friday at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, the Trump-Pence campaign announced this afternoon.

Doors open for the event at 10 a.m., the campaign's website said.

Those wanting to attend can get two tickets per mobile phone number, which are subject to first-come, first-serve basis, the website said. A confirmation will be sent to the phone number, it said, and attendees are not considered registered until they verify.

To get tickets, go to this URL --

https://www.donaldjtrump.com/schedule/register/fort-wayne-in1/

Presidential candidate Donald J. Trump is scheduled for a rally in Michigan on Friday afternoon, the announcement said.