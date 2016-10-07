Photos of the Week



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

YWCA Northeast Indiana launched Domestic Violence Awareness Month by honoring those whose lives have been affected by domestic violence. Approximately100 people attended Flowers on the River Monday with a procession to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge where flowers were thrown off of the bridge and into the St. Mary’s River. GALLERY



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Malott Contractor workers Larry Brockman, left, Austin Nicola and Mitchell Patrick smooth out fresh concrete at the corner of Superior and Clinton streets, near the former Citilink station, Thursday. The sidewalk north of the Rousseau Center parking garage is being widened for the safety of pedestrians headed to Headwaters Park, with the addition of a decorative wall, landscaping and new street lighting. The project is expected to be completed by December.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

IPFW students and music therapy club members Moriah Landon, left, and Josette Grames entertain fellow students Tuesday at the annual Student Organization Fair on Alumni Plaza. The fair allowed students to consider joining various student-run clubs, such as the University League of Legends, the Catholic Fellowship and the Vietnamese Student Association.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia's Sydney Kemme Nash, center left, and Natalie Smith, center right, hug Rachel Widenhofer as the rest of the Cadets run out to meet them at midfield after Widenhofer scored the game-winning penalty-kick goal to beat Homestead for the Homestead Sectional championship on Thursday. The teams played to a scoreless tie in regulation and two overtime periods before Concordia outscored Homestead 4-3 in penalty kicks to win the title.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

YWCA Northeast Indiana launched Domestic Violence Awareness Month by honoring those whose lives have been affected by domestic violence. Approximately100 people attended Flowers on the River Monday with a procession to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge where flowers were thrown off of the bridge and into the St. Mary’s River. GALLERY



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Half marathon runners travel south on Calhoun Street during the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival on Saturday. (with video)



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Nathan Kuehnert, of Kuehnert Dairy Farm, helps Miracle Mims, a student in Carrie Nussbaum's kindergarten class at Lindley Elementary, milk a cow Wednesday morning. WIth Video



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Mike Clendenon delivers the Indiana Bicentennial Torch Saturday to New Haven High School for his leg of the state-wide relay. kw/video



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Kara Tobias adds a third color to Jerrod Tobias' wild boar on the side of the Brass Rail Thursday. Partnered with Fort Wayne Free Art Collective and Arts United, this Amplify Art! program is working with the Brass Rail to paint a Native American woman and a wild boar. Jerrod Tobias' mural speaks of Native American folklore and a human connection with the entire biospere. video



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia's Kennedy Steele heads the ball near midfield on a Homestead goal kick during the first half of the Homestead Sectional championship on Thursday. After a scoreless regulation and two overtime periods, Concordia outscored Homestead 4-3 in penalty kicks to win the championship.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Weigand Contruction ironworkers guide the final steel beam into place in the topping off ceremony of the Parkview Cancer Institute, Wednesday. The $100 million, 175,000 square foot facility is scheduled to open in 2018. The beam is covered in signatures of cancer survivors, hospital administrators, care givers and others involved in the construction.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Todd Mahnensmith, K&M Inc., color coats the pickleball and tennis courts at Lions Park Tuesday. The courts which have been closed since August received new asphalt. The courts will open around October 15 depending on the weather.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Indiana Bicentennial Torch bearer Mike Clendenon passes off the torch to Lois Hess, 83, for the next leg of the relay, Saturday. Clendenon, the New Haven Parks Superintendent, delivered the torch to New Haven High School. w/video



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne Police Officer Jonathan Cutler plays his bagpipes as the funeral processional for Linda Vandeveer makes its way to the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial on Wells Street on Monday to make a stop at the memorial she and her husband, Jerry, helped build. Numerous family members, friends, police officers, firefighters and local officials said their goodbyes to the community activist during her funeral services at First Assembly of God church on Washington Center Road.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Members of the Fort Wayne fire and police departments stand and salute as Jerry Vandeveer and his family make a stop at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial on Wells Street Monday during the funeral procession for Vandeveer's wife, Linda, who lost her battle with cancer on Sept. 29. The Vandeveers worked with local law enforcement to clean up their neighborhood of crime and drug houses and helped build the memorial, which pays tribute to local police officers and firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Homestead's David Heiney hits a forehand shot in his No. 1 singles match against Leo's Eli Steiner in the finals of the Carroll Regional on Wednesday at Carroll. After dropping the first set 6-1, Heiney came back to force a third set before Steiner closed out the match to hand Leo the team title with a 3-2 win over the Spartans.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Sunset downtown. A minute later it rained.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Landon Bengs, 10, is illuminated by his candle during the Celebration of Life vigil for Liliana Rene Hernandez, 7, and Rene Xavior Pasztor, 6, at Arcola Elementary School, 11006 Arcola Rd, Arcola, IN on Friday. GALLERY

