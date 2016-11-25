Photos of the Week



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Upholding a long family tradition, Trace Tiernon, 5, watches with his grandmother Joy Tiernon, both of Fort Wayne, as the wreath was lit on the Indiana Michigan Power building Wednesday evening.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Dave Roberts, left, Christy Roberts, second from left, Becky Walter, center left, and Larry Walter, hold candles as they sing "Silent Night" during the 31st annual Visiting Nurse Holiday Memorial Tree Lighting at Baker Street Train Station.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Concordia running back Peterson Kerlegrand runs up the middle deep inside Garrett territory late in the court quarter of the Cadets' 56-42 win in the Class 3A semistate championship on Friday at Garrett.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Nathan Miller is all ears as he listens to Eric Doden, CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. , during a hotel announcement at Ash Brokerage building, 888 S. Harrison St. in downtown Fort Wayne, IN on Tuesday. Vera Bradley co-founder Barbara Bradley Baekgaard is partnering with Provenance Hotels to develop a boutique hotel in Fort Wayne. The location hasn't been revealed, but it will be 120 rooms with "a marquee ground-floor food and beverage operation and meeting spaces designed to serve as a nexus of the community."





Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

IPFW's Xzavier Taylor claps as his team leads in overtime against Indiana University Tuesday night at the Memorial Coliseum.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

A pedestrian crosses over Calhoun St. during a rainy morning in downtown Fort Wayne, IN on Wednesday. Weather was rainy with a high in the lower 40's in Fort Wayne on Wednesday.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Ivy Tech visual communications student Sarah McDonald works at finishing up a mural of Martin Luther King Jr inside the Ivy Tech Northeast’s Student Life Center Monday. The mural was conceived and is being painted by visual communications instructor Jared Applegate and students in his History of Design class.The mural was inspired by the statewide “Ivy Tech Community College MLK Jr. Legacy Project,” an ARTivism exhibition to honor King’s legacy. video



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Kendyl Kraick, 9, squeezes her dad Travis Kraick during a surprise visit to her classroom at Aboite Elementary in Fort Wayne, IN on Tuesday. Travis is a member of the Indiana Air National Guard and has been deployed to Africa and his daughter wasn't aware he had returned home.





Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

A firefighter throws a piece of building debris off of the roof where a fire occurred at the Wells Street Variety Store at the corner of Wells and Archer on Friday morning. The fire was discovered above the ceiling in the second floor above the store and it had extended into the attic area and through the roof. Firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the blaze. The fire remains under investigation at this time. There were no injuries.





Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

IPFW's Mo Evans drives the ball against Indiana's Zach McRoberts in the second half of Tuesday's Mens Basketball at the Memorial Coliseum.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Holiday shoppers wait in line to get into JC Penny at Glenbrook Mall when the large retail store opened its doors at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Thanksgiving customers received packaged coupons as they walked in the door that varied in value from $10 up to $500. The same coupons were given out begining at 6 a.m. today for the store's Black Friday sale.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Richard Mackin, of Fort Wayne, watches with his grandson Jordan Mackin, 2, as the Christmas tree on Broadway has its lights turned on Friday evening.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Kyle Berger, of Fort Wayne, holds his son Colton Berger, 4, so he can present his ticket to Carol Reader for Tuesday night's Mens Basketball game between IPFW and Indiana University at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Fans of IPFW celebrate their wiin over Indiana University Tuesday night at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Members of the Fort Wayne Ballet perform a Nutcracker mannequinn challenge as part of the festivities for Wednesday evening's Festival of Lights, in downtown Fort Wayne.