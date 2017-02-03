Photos of the Week



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Jacob McDunnough, 12, left, of Memorial Park Middle School battles Alisha Case of Miami in their chess tournament, Wednesday at Miami. . The schools fielded 13 players each for the NCAA-style tournament at Miami.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Grace Weber, left, an employee of the Aaron's Inc. store in Plainfield paints a purple wall, while Amanda Marshall of the Marion Aaron's store paints from a ladder on Monday as numerous Aaron's employees from around Indiana helped with renovations and installation of new electronics and furniture in the teen center at the Parkview Boys & Girls Club of Huntington County.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Mad Ants' Travis Leslie dunks the ball during the Mad Ants vs. Erie Bayhawks morning game at the Memorial Coliseum on Thursday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Gregory Freeze, 5, gets really excited as he catches a hybrid bluegill at the Grandpa Docs booth during the Outdoor Sports, Lake & Cabin Show at the Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. VIDEO





Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

A goose sits on the water with the reflection under it next to the Achatz Hall of Science at the University of Saint Francis on a rainy morning on Tuesday. Weather was rainy with a high in the upper 30's in Fort Wayne on Tuesday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Winterval 2017: A scrum restarts the action in a scrimmage of the Fort Wayne Rugby Football Club at Lawton Park, Saturday.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Ryan Ramseyer of Bunn Inc. uses an excavator to rip up the concrete in the bottom of Swinney Pool on Wednesday. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation made the decision in 2009 to close the pool, and Board of Park commissioners voted in December of last year to demolish it. Parks Department executive director Al Moll hinted in December that there could be a splash pad installed in place of the pool if demand for one was shown. But there are no known plans in place for the installation of anything on that section of property once the pool and its buildings are removed.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Winterval 2017: Midwife reenactor Malinda Pagel warms herself by the fire at Nouvelle Anne: a French Garrison 1756, at the Historic Ft Wayne, Saturday. Pagel was a reenactor at Ft. McHenry in Baltimore before coming to Ft. Wayne.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Chris Hess of Iron Clad Excavating hoists a chain attached to a large concrete manhole structure to connect it to a large ecavator as he and his co-workers prepare to place the structure into a hole cut into Lake Avenue for the installation of an upgraded drainage system on Tuesday.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Ryan Kelley records video on his cell phone as a worker from Martin Construction demolishes the house at 112 E. State Boulevard on Wednesday. Crews began tearing down houses on Eastbrook Drive early this week to make way for the project that will remove some of the sharp curve on State between Wells and Clinton streets.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Eric Wedge talks with students before the start of the hitting camp portion of The World Baseball Academy's Eric Wedge Baseball Camp held at the ASH Center in Fort Wayne on Saturday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Columbia City's Hunter Reed, top, watches the clock as he tries to take down Garrett's Clayton Fielden during their match in the 152 weight class at the IHSAA Wrestling Sectional at Carroll High School on Saturday. GALLERY









Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Winterval 2017: The 1765 French garrison pere walks the earthen barrier outside Historic Ft. Wayne.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Winterval 2017: Doug Corcoran knells behind blocks of ice as he starts his carving of Pikachu at the downtown library, Saturday.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Chris Borowyj of Leader Staffing paints a logo on the Memorial Coliseum ice surface Tuesday. The ice surface was replaced, as it is every year after the Mizpah Shrine Circus, and the numerous sponsor logos are repainted on a thin layer of ice before it is built up to its full thickness.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne firefighter Barney Farris looks up to his fellow firefighters as he controls the rescue basket and training mannequin while being hoisted by ropes about 50 feet to reach them at a higher floor during a elevator-shaft rescue training exercise on Thursday at Science Central.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Brooke Jennings, 9, enjoys a bounce in the EuroBungy during the Outdoor Sports, Lake & Cabin Show at the Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. VIDEO





Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Thursday night's sunset over Salomon Farm on Dupont Road.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Zane Rowlett, 17, keeps a ball aloft while answering trivia questions posed by Sarah Maag, of Floriano Productions, Wendesday morning at Ivy Tech's Full Contact Trivia Crack. The event, centered around Black History Month, had participants answering questions related to current events and contributions made by black inventors, entrepreneurs and scientists.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Malik Williams of Snider picks up a charging foul as he runs into Jacob Redding of Carroll, 2nd quarter, Friday.