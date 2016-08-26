Photos of the Week August 26, 2016



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Morgan Goetz, right, and boyfriend Trey Bowling sit on a log and play a game of Pokémon GO at the Historic Old Fort in downtown Fort Wayne, IN on Monday night. Crowds of people have been playing the game Pokémon GO at the Historic Old Fort daily in the evening hours.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Adams Central's Gabe Schwaller #4, center, celebrates with his team after intercepting a ball during the first quarter of the Adams Central vs. Bellmont High School football game at Adams Central High School in Monroe, IN on Friday. GALLERY



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Debby Vincent, right, and her team of Wild Walkers perambulate through Fogwell Forest in southwest Allen County early Friday. Wild Walkers is an adult hiking group that meets the second and fourth Fridays of each month for a hike in different natural areas in the region (parks, wetlands, nature preserve, etc.)



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Warren Weltner, rear, and Denny Smith, both of New Haven, bag up produce for Corinne Lampe, front, of New Haven, and Judy Meyer, of Fort Wayne, Wednesday afternoon at the New Haven Farmer's Market. The New Haven Parks and Recreation department hosts a farmers market in Schnelker Park on Wednesday evenings from 4:00 to 7:00pm through the end of September.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

North Side's Jackeline Palma, from Guatemala, throws the ball during a drill during the North Side girls soccer practice at Crossroads Soccer Fields in Fort Wayne, IN on Monday. The North Side girls soccer team has players from many different countries including Southeast Asia and central and South America. GALLERY





Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

With one of his children looking out the window, Dustin Wood looks at rotating clouds as they move south of his home near Indiana 14 and Country Road 150 East on Wednesday. Supercell thunderstorms produced several tornado warnings in the area, including in Allen County, with confirmed funnel cloud touch downs.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School first graders Look up at a drone flying over head before releasing their balloons Tuesday mornng. Attached to the balloons were notes asking people who find the balloons to write to the first graders and let them know how far their balloons traveled. The first graders in Jessica Patton and Julie Peters classes are tracking wind speed and how far the balloons traveled. They will also use mark locations on a map that will help them learn about geography.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

A window washer scales the building and cleans off the windows on the Berry St. side of 1st Source Bank, 200 E. Main St. #100 on a sunny day in Fort Wayne, IN on Friday. Weather in Fort Wayne was sunny with a high in the 80's on Friday.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Home in the 8600 blk of Bull Rapids Rd that was in the path of a tornado that hit that area Wednesday.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Conductor Tom Nitza collects tickets during a ride on the Nickel Plate Road no. 141 caboose during the Annual Open House Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society in New Haven, IN on Saturday. Guests were able to experience a 400-ton steam locomotive up close and personal, take a short caboose ride, tour the newly upgraded shop of the historical society, visit World War II reenactors and much more during the event. VIDEO



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

A bee gets busy at the Purdue Extension office Tuesday morning.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

A supercell thunderstorm passes near the General Motors plant near I-69 on Wednesday. the storm produced one of several tornado warnings in the area with confirmed funnel cloud touch downs.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Indiana–Purdue Student Government Association Vice President of Legislation, Alex Sanderson, takes a dunk during IPFW Welcome Back activities on the Sceince Mall Monday. IPFW Students paid for the opportunity to dunk their student government representatives with the money going to Riley Hospital for Children. Monday was the first day of classes at IPFW, Ivy Tech , and Indiana Tech. Universtiy of Saint Francis starts next week.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Ft Wayne Museum of Art technical assistant Lauren Wolfer aligns a painting by famed Hoosier artist TC Steele, next to works by William Forsyth, center, and RB Gruelle, right, Wednesday in the main gallery. The new exhibit "200 Years of Indiana Art from the Haan Collection" runs August 27 - October 23, 2016 and features more than 50 pieces from Indiana impressionists.

"The Haan Mansion Museum in Lafayette, Indiana is home to hundreds of works of art by Indiana artists. This collection has been built over the years by Bob and Ellie Haan, who purchased the glorious mansion in 1984 and have been adding to its grandeur with fine art and furniture acquisitions ever since."



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Bishop Dwenger's Marissa Godfrey watches the ball as it comes over the net during the Bishop Dwenger vs. Snider Pre-Season SAC Volleyball Tournament at North Side High School in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday. GALLERY