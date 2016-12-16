Photos of the Week December 16, 2016



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Latrell Washington, 12, center, rolls out his best Michael Jackson dance moves as he and his fellow Indian Village Elementary Schoool classmates learn about Jackson's Indiana roots in the school's Indiana's Bicentennial celebration on Tuesday. Students moved through stations throughout the school, learning how to do the "moonwalk," tasting Sechler's Pickles, learning about Johnny Appleseed, doing crafts and numerous other Indiana-related activities.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Richard Weiner, IPFW History Department Chair, asks a question of Purdue University president Mitch Daniels and Indiana University president Michael McRobbie during a news conference held to address members of the media and the community about the Agreement and Plan of Realignment for IPFW on Monday at IPFW's International Ballroom.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Courtney Haynes, 6, enjoys telling Santa, Michael Verbryck what she wants for Christmas during a ride on the Santa Train at the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, Inc. on Saturday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Nurse Diane Butts plants a plate of whipped cream on the face of Dr. Geoff Randolph, a chief medical officer at Lutheran Hospital, where nine administrators led the six hospital floors in a food and fund drive competition in support of the Community Harvest Food Bank, Monday. The losers got creamed, while the Food Bank got about 2800 canned and boxed food items and more than $800.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Santa, aka Darryl Knueve, right, and friend Michele Kessler enjoy drinks at Club Soda. They were participating in Santacon, a day of fun 'pub crawl' with a Santa (or elf) theme around downtown Fort Wayne.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Downtown Fort Wayne was a winter wonderland with the arrival of Sunday's snowstorm.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Gladys Emick, 2, hangs on tight to the toboggan as her father, Matt Emick, of Fort Wayne, takes her through the snow Sunday morning.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Alexis Meador a pre nursing student at Ivy Tech Community College greets Napoleon a therapy dog who was visiiting the North Anthony campus library Tuesday to help students destress during finals week. Therapy dogs will be on campus all week doing what they can to help the students.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

IPFW electrical engineering student Zunayeed Kamal tries to keep warm as he walks through campus Thursday. A winter weather advisory had been issued.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

The sun rises on a cold morning over Franke Park and the Children's Zoo.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Monica Molina shows off the gift cards she picked up for two of her 4 kids, at the annual Toys For Tots and Salvation Army gift distribution in a warehouse on the north side of Ft. Wayne, Tuesday. About 900 familes were served this year by the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots and by the Salvation Army's Adopt A Family and Angel Tree programs.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Nicole Busarow keeps her 3-month-old son Matthias close while she plays piano for the Christmas chapel service with choir and orchestra at Concordia Lutheran High School, Tuesday.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Pamela Anderson looks for traffic as she crosses Berry Street at Calhoun Street on Thursday as temperatures plummet to single digits with wind chills factors significantly below zero.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Local photographer and trail enthusiast Denny Beck takes photos of participants riding their bikes on the bridge during a photoshoot set up by the Fort Wayne Trails at the Old Historic Wells Street Bridge during a snowy afternoon Monday.