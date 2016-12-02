Photos of the Week December 2, 2016



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Five-year old Blake Leiter, left, sits on Santa's lap, played by Andy Goodwin, during the IPFW Speech and Hearing Club's Sensitive Santa event for children with Autism or sensory processing disorders Thursday at Turnstone.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

George Gogos plans to retire and close his shop, Gogos Tailoring, in March of 2017, and when he goes, he'll take the Singer sewing machine he says is 100 years old with him.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

North Side junior Sen Nu and about 30 other students gathered to wrap gifts for their annual Kids Surviving Cancer Christmas Party, Wednesday. The celebration for children who have battled cancer and their families will be December 4 at the school.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Justin Green of St. Francis outruns Clayton Nordeen of Morningside for the game-clinching TD, 4th quarter, Saturday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Lydia Ramsour nuzzles a goat kid in the Streets of Bethlehem exhibit at Christmas in the Park, Saturday in Franke Park.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Terry Ficorelli, center, and his wife, Jhett, pay their respects to Bob Chase, during a public viewing for the late Komets radio broadcaster on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum. Ficorelli is the Director od Media Relations for the Indy Fuel and a fellow broadcaster of more than 40 years, who called games opposite Chase in Muskegon and Evansville.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Perched on the lap of her mother Beth Gray, Annie Gray, 3, waves to Santa entering the ballroom at the annual Breakfast with Santa at the Embassy Theatre, Saturday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Seeley Gasper, 2, gets a lift from his mother Shannon, into a swan boat for a photo at the Botanical Conservatory, Tuesday.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Felicity Sharp, 1, of Fort Wayne, admires the lights on the trees at the Embassy Theater's Festival of Trees Tuesday morning.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Mike Heckley, with Fort Wayne Parks Department, plants tulip bulbs in a bed on the Allen County Courthouse green Monday afternoon. In total around 3,000 bulbs were planted.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Rakeem Christmas of the Mad Ants challenges a shot from Jakarr Sampson of Iowa, 1st quarter, Sunday.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Shawn Szydlowski, center left, followed by Trevor Cheek, Will Weber and the rest of the Komets step up to view Bob Chase, the late Komets radio broadcaster, during a public viewing on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.