Photos of the Week December 9, 2016



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Chandler White of St. Francis has Tim Fleming of Taylor turned around, 1st half Tuesday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Myles Bobay with the Tippmann Group braves the chilly weather to hang a new Indiana state flag in front of the Tower Bank on Berry Street, Friday.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Jovahn Brookshire, 7, pushes a cart full of toys down an aisle as he looks for more toys while joining his mother, Zonitra Brookshire, Dana employees, and members of USW Local 903 for the annual Toys for Tots shopping spree at Meijer on Illinois Road.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Roger Sanders of Bunn Excavating adjusts the flame on a blow torch after cutting metal beams and pipes on Tuesday while he and his coworkers tear down the old marina and Shrine Circus building on Main Street.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Franciscan brothers Mark Maria of Our Lady Star of the Sea, front, Joseph Maria of Our Lady of Peace and Peter Marie of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, standing, take their perpetual vows at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Thursday, under the auspices of Bishop Kevin Rhoades. The three men vowed a life of poverty, chastity and obedience according to the Constitutions of the Franciscan Friars Minor.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Channing Davis watch as Aung Oo practices his breakdancing moves Monday at McMillen Park Community Center. Dancers gather 1 to 3pm and 6 to 9pm Monday through Friday and 12 to 5pm Saturday and Sunday to practice and learn from each other.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Dance 5's Caitlyn Rigler dances as Horton the Elephant during the 30th annual Christmas Party for Kids Surviving Cancer at North Side High School. The celebration was for children who have battled cancer and their families.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Snider's Kyla Covington, left, and Allana Hurst trap South Side's Taniece Chapman, 1st quarter, Friday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

During warmups last Friday, the Snider Panthers wore t-shirts honoring teammate Peytin Chamble, who died in a car crash just before Thanksgiving.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Juan Barrientes shows off and talks about an air soft pistol, which could be mistaken for a real gun during “USE OF FORCE TRAINING”, a workshop that share information about the dangers law enforcement face while carrying out their responsibilities at the Police Training Center.





Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Construction of Cityscape Flats is nearing the end and is expected to be completely finished by next May or June. Cityscape Flats will have 163 studio, one and two bedroom apartments.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Concordia's Luke Freigang, 17, rides one of the gift bikes down the hallway during a large Christmas Bureau donation at Concordia Lutheran High School. Students wrapped gifts and loaded them into a truck on Tuesday morning. The donation will service 32 families through the Christmas Bureau.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

New Haven High School Senior Brianna Rhodes reacts after being presented with the 2017 Lilly Scholarship award by Community Foundation representative Krista Arnold Thursday morning. Brianna will be using the full-tuition scholarship to attend college. According to EACS, only five students in Allen County were selected.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Roy Allison salutes the Veterans' Memorial after placing a candle on the ledge during a ceremony held by the Army Navy Union #57 and the Allen County Council of Veterans at Memorial Coliseum in remembrance of the attack of Pearl Harbor 75 years ago Wednesday.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Rigo Rodriguez, 7, and his sister Evelyn, 4, look on as IPFW's Saxophone Quartet plays Wednesday afternoon at the downtown branch of the Allen County Public Library.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Habitiat for Humanity volunteeer Mike Kuker helps finish off siding on a home in Fuller's Landing Thursday. YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne is coordinating volunteers to help Habitait for Humanity finish up a home for the winter and are looking for volunteers to help out December 15th 8am - 4pm. Contact your local YMCA.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Still some fall color to be found in Linclon Green park on Harrison St. Wednesday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

In top hat and tux doorman Jim Smith waits for visitors to the Swinney Sisters Victorian Christmas, Saturday.