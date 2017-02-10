Photos of the Week February 10, 2017



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Hilary Armstrong and her Siberian Husky, Remus, take time Wednesday to play in the snow at Lakeside Park. Armstrong says she hadn't planned to take Remus out, but once the snow started to fall, she had to.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Better Business Bureau co-workers pose inside a photo booth at the Go Red For Women Luncheon Wednesday at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. Nationally, the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement has raised over $85 million for women-specific cardiovascular research and education. In addition, thousands of women have been touched by the emotional, informative and inspirational atmosphere to encourage women to become champions of their own good health.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

With the help of their penguin waiter, Claudia Schnurr enjoys a teaparty with her grandson Callan Haire, 10 months old, under a willow tree Thursday at A Mary Poppins Garden Party exhibit at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory. Schnurr was enjoying the show with her daughter Holly Haire and Callan's brother Liam, 2.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Engineering major Hannah Kroger takes a tumble during zorbing soccer during the Fri-Yay! Life Size Games event during the homecoming week celebration at the Athletics Center Fieldhouse at IPFW on Friday. GALLERY





Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Shannon Smith, a dancer with the Ft. Wayne Ballet, watches third grader Reanna Helbert twist her way into the 4th position at Indian Village Elementary, Wednesday. The Ft. Wayne Ballet's educational outreach program provides 3 dance sessions to area schools giving students exposure to artistic diversity and much-needed exercise.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Haven Eastman, a 5th grader at Eel River Elementary School, listens as Madeline Phuong, a 6th grader at Canterbury School, spells "casino" to win Wednesday night's 63rd Annual Spelling Bee, Allen County Finals, at IPFW Rinehart Music Center.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Quentin Graber enjoys a journaling session while enjoying the atmosphere at Conjure Coffee Roastery & Cafe during a rainy afternoon on Tuesday. Weather was rainy with a high in the upper 50's in Fort Wayne on Tuesday.





Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Fourth grader Allison Tonsil, 9, demonstrates her tornado-in-a-bottle as junior Johanna Dechend judges her project "Recipe For A Tornado," at the annual Canterbury School science fair, Tuesday. About 130 elementary and middle school students participating with their projects being judged by high school students and parents. VIDEO



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Ivy Tech students Bekah Chipps, left, and Andrew Chadwell get a lesson in traditional West African drumming from Diane Rogers of the Omotayo Rite of Passage African drums ensemble Wednesday at Ivy Tech. The event was part of the school's Black History month celebration where students and staff could get a taste of African music and dancing. VIDEO



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Myllah Sommers, 7, writes a post card to send to Rochester, MN library as part of a pen pal letter writing program at the Allen County Public Library Main Library Children's Services Thursday. Children at the ACPL are will not letting letter writing fall by the wayside by learning the letter writting tradition. video



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Cody Gelwicks finds air at the Lawton Skatepark Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday highs in the 40ties made it possible for outdoor sports.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Femenella & Associates' Ivan Golovatuyk works on helping lower a glass panel of the stained glass dome at the Allen County Courthouse so it can get repaired by Femenella & Associates at their studio in Pennsylvania. The work will take 4 months and the glass panels will be cleaned, repaired, and reinforced.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Pre-Med major Jarrod Mathews dives for a low ball during an intense game of dodgeball during the Homecoming Dodgeball Tournament at the Fieldhouse at IPFW on Monday. Homecoming events continue throughout the week at IPFW until February 11.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Parker Howard, 2, works on a post card to send to Rochester, MN library as part of a pen pal letter writing program at the Allen County Public Library Main Library Children's Services Thursday. Children at the ACPL are will not letting letter writing fall by the wayside by learning the letter writting tradition. video



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Heather Lampe holds a sign during the No Ban No Wall rally at the Courthouse in downtown Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday. The rally was a peaceful, respectful protest of President Trump’s executive orders impacting refugees and immigrants. The rally is co-sponsored by Fort Wayne Supporting Aleppo, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Beyond and Fort Wayne for Syrian Refugees.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Leicea Tenney, 12, right, helps sister Edison, 2, down the slide during playtime at the Lakeside Park playground on a sunny afternoon on Monday. Weather was mostly sunny with a high in the upper 50's in Fort Wayne on Monday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Outdoors it might have felt like 10 degrees but IPFW graphics design grad student Kamari O. Mbwelera found a warm indoor spot to work on his landscape pen-and-ink sketch for his Drawing 2 class, Thursday in the student union.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Snider's Payton Yoquelet dives during the Girls 1 meter diving event during the Girl's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY