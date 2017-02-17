Photos of the Week February 17, 2017



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Grace Taylor, 4, learns what it is like to be a worm while crawling through the worm tunnel at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory Wednesday. Taylor was exploring the conservatory with her siblings and grandmother, Lynette Getz.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Julian Gosheff, 5, of Fort Wayne, takes a turn on the monkey bars at Parkview Family YMCA's playground Friday morning.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Kaleyah Abron, 6, of Fort Wayne, glues down construction paper Tuesday afternoon at the Allen County Public Library's Main Branch's rolled paper 3D art program.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Jerry Vandeveer, a founder of the Fort Wayne Police-Fire Memorial, hands out American flags to passersby for them to place in the Courthouse Green lawn on Thursday as a show of respect for Sgt. Joseph Cox, an officer with the Allen County Sheriff's Department who died of a medical emergency Sunday evening while serving on duty.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Quinton Walker plays auxillary keyboard for Ken Tolbert and The Company on Wednesday as they play classic jazz music during the first of a four-performance Lunchbox Music Series at the Indiana Tech Multi-Flex Theater. With support from the Auer Foundation, Indiana Tech is presenting the four free performances that are open to the public and will also feature singer/songwriter Mitch Clark, spoken-word poetry by Speak Out! with Odd?Rod and gospel music on Sunday with featured performer Geoffrey Golden.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

A male cardinal is among the birds counted in the Great Backyard Bird Count at Fox Islands . Ornithologists will the data to compare bird survival rates from one year to the next. Great Backyard Bird Count countinues through Monday and peopel are encouraged to count the birsds in their backyard for 15 minutes. Go to http://gbbc.birdcount.org/ to participate.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Adorned with flowers, a photo of Sgt. Joseph Cox and a black cloth cover over the windshield, a squad car from the Allen County Sheriff's Department its outside the courthouse on Wednesday as a memorial to Cox, who died from a medical emergency while serving on duty Sunday night. Sheriff David Gladieux said the car will remain there through Saturday when the processional for Cox's funeral makes a stop at the car to pay tribute. (video)



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

A white-breasted nuthatch is among the birds counted in the Great Backyard Bird Count at Fox Islands . Ornithologists will use the data to compare bird survival rates from one year to the next. Great Backyard Bird Count continues through Monday and people are encouraged to count the birds in their backyard for 15 minutes. Go to http://gbbc.birdcount.org/ to participate.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Violinist Lauren Tourkow from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic plays her violin on Sunday while participants in a special Art and Yoga session practice in the art gallery at the PranaYoga Institute of Yoga and Holistic Health on Lafayette Street. The practitioners were surround by local art from Michael Johnson while PranaYoga founder Dani McGuire led the session.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Martha Vorndran, resident at Kingston Healthcare, gets a Valentine's visit from Ginger, an 8 year old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Charlotte Coburn Monday afternoon.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

John Trumpacker of the Michiana Ice Carvers Association shapes a block of ice with a power grinder during the Weather The Fort event on Saturday at Freimann Square. Weather the Fort celebrates the beauty of winter in downtown Fort Wayne through music, art and community in a festive atmosphere with fire performances, ice carvings, interactive arts activities, curling demonstrations, and much more.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Kaley Fulk walks out a tray of salads and shepherd's pie to serve diners during the grand opening of The Stag on Thursday at the Holiday Inn hotel on Coliseum Blvd. IPFW Hospitality and Tourism Management students take over the hotel's kitchen and dining area every Thursday to serve British favorites, including bangers and mash, fish and chips, shepherd's pie and several other dishes.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Karina Vazquez, member of American Honors at Ivy Tech, writes a Valentine's Day letter to a third grade pen pal at West Noble Elementary School Tuesday at the Coliseum Campus. Starting last August, students have been writing back and forth and this time around Ivy Tech is sending care packages. The third graders from West Noble Elementary will have a campus visit next April.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Diver DeAnna Garmire feeds a herring to Willa, a tassled wobbegong shark, as Valentine, a zebra shark, circles above, in the Australian Adventure shark tank at the Ft. Wayne Children's Zoo. The 2017 season opens April 22. VIDEO



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Portrait of Carroll High School Photography teacher Nicole Croy in her classroom in front of her permanent display of Polaroid's, which is 10 years of student work, at Carroll High School on Thursday. Croy is well-known for her work with pinhole cameras so Davis Publications requested to use her images in their second edition of Focus on Photography. Davis Publications also requested some photos from students.





Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Terri Gorney, left, and Margit Codispoti (cQ) participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count at Fox Islands bird observation building Friday. They joined birders across the country observing the variety of bird species found in Allen County and across the United States. Ornithologists will use the data to compare bird survival rates from one year to the next. Great Backyard Bird Count continues through Monday and people are encouraged to count the birds in their backyard for 15 minutes. Go to http://gbbc.birdcount.org/ to participate.