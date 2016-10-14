Photos of the Week Oct 14, 2016



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Leo's Eli Steiner eyes a return from Ian Brady of North Central in #1 singles, in the boys tennis semi-state at Homestead, Saturday.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Greg Auer drives a combine Monday as he cuts soybeans in a field near Raber Road and County Road 500 South in Whitley County.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Dontae Hampton gives his dance partner Zoe White a spin as they join other students in a mass salsa lesson at Ivy Tech, Wednesday, sponsored by the student group GOAL y Amigos! (Graduating Outstanding Achieving Latinos & Friends).



RELEASE: The student group aims to promote identity and unity of Latino students at Ivy Tech Community College Northeast through education and politics, social, and cultural awareness; increase visibility of Latino students and their involvement in campus and community activities; and to include and embrace non-Latinos who are interested in positive engagement with the Latino culture.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

David Schieber with Ziolkowski Construction grinds the joints in preparation of tuckpointing on the front of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Tuesday. The north and south side of the cathedral will also receive restoration work.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Leo's Isaac Steiner celebrates a point over Brian McAuley of North Central in #3 singles, in the boys tennis semi-state at Homestead, Saturday.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Cassie Carpenter, left, and Danielle Acevedo take a walk through the The Punkin' Path at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory Tuesday. The exhibit which is decorated with pumpkins, gourds, bales of straw and gnomes runs through October 30th. This Saturday, October 15, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. is the Pumpkin Zone where one can explore the gardens for fall crafts, activities and games.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Carroll Chargers rush in to congratulate teammate Nicole Fosnough, far right, after her first penalty kick goal in the second half against Bishop Dwenger.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Alex Bracht, 3, is surprised when ducks take flight while he feeds the geese at Franke Park, Tuesday. The young man was visiting the lake with is father Jason Bracht.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Free the Nipple protesters gather along Clinton St. Monday. Free the Nipple is a gender equality campaign which argues that women and men should be granted the same freedom, and protection, under the law. The movement aims to advance gender equality and to oppose sexual objectification. video



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Hailee Schambers, 7, checks out a sea lion during the last day of the regular season at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday. The launch of the 2016 season included the opening of the newly renovated Outback—the third and final phase of the new Australian Adventure three-year renovation. New baby penguins, and baby kangaroo joeys, were also a big hit with guests. Guests can look forward to seeing two new Tasmanian Devils and a new male lion, Bahati, at the opening of next season. GALLERY / VIDEO



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Betsy Perry Patton and Bea Patton, 6 months, seal assembled food packs for Kids Against Hunger Wednesday at First Presbytrian Church. Church adults and children packed meals that will be sent to starving children and their families in over 60 countries through partnerships with humanitarian organizations worldwide.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Jeff Morsches. Fort Wayne Parks Department, puts away hoses and pumps after emptying out the the fountain at Freimann Square Thursday morning. The fountain will be power washed and remain closed until April next year after the winter thaw.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

The Carroll Chargers celebrate their 2-0 win over Bishop Dwenger Saturday at the soccer sectional. Carroll won on two penalty kicks by Nicole Fosnough.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Reid Mumaw, 3, gets a lift from his mother Jenna to pick an apple at Cook's Orchard on Hugenard Road, Monday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Brent Tate of the Komets is pinned on the glass by Mike Vernace of Brampton, 1st period Monday.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Director of Preserves and Programs' Betsy Yankowiak, left, walks with daughter Zoey, 6, in front of a group of walkers during the inaugural hike of the new 5K Continental Divide Trail during the celebration of the opening of a new entrance area to the Little River Wetlands Project's Eagle Marsh Preserve on Saturday.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Fall color takes over Clinton Street, providing a colorful canopy for drivers, bicycle riders, runners and walkers at Headwaters Park on Tuesday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

WW2 veteran Albert Gust receives a Quilt of Valor at American Legion Post 499 on Hillegas Road, Wednesday, and accepts applause from son Steven Gust, left, and daughter Barbara Murray.