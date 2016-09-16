Photos of the Week September 16. 2016



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Neva shares a heart-felt hug with Elanzo Haywood at a prayer vigil in front of 3006 Holton Avenue, site of a triple-homicide last Sunday. Heywood was a friend of Traeven Harris, one of the victims.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Deb Meyer picks Jonathan apples at Advanced Tree Technology apple orchard, Edgerton Road, New Haven, Tuesday. Cortland, Honeygold, Jonathon and Fuji apples are now in season. Meyer picked enough to make apple sauce and German apple cake.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

A 6 foot, 7 inch wooden statue of Our Lady of Fatima is processed into St. John Fisher Catholic Church, before a special mass, Thursday. The statue, owned by the Society of St. Pius X, is traveling throughout the US, visiting churches in celebration of the 1916 appearance of the Virgin Mary near the village of Fatima, Portugal. It will be at St. John Fisher Catholic Church for one week before heading off to Buffalo, NY.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Peter Winkeljohn of Bishop Dwenger leaves Homestead's Ivory Wilson behind as he picks up a first down on a fake punt, 1st quarter, Friday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Volunteer Alex Fabian adds a touch of color to the palletized entry gates for the Middle Waves music festival at Headwaters Park, Friday. The music runs through 11pm Saturday and costs $54.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Bradley Black, left, and Amaun Clark of Bishop Dwenger celebrate Clark's TD catch against Homestead, 1st quarter, Friday.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Mohammad Rahman, 2, and his mother Johra Sharmin, to his right, pray during Eid-al-Adha celebration with the Islamic Community of Greater Fort Wayne at the North Plex Monday morning. 2000 to 2500 Muslims gathered to mark the end of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Eid-al-Adha is the second most important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. gallery



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

The opposing solo pilots of the Thunderbirds perform a Calypso Pass for the crowd.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Trinity Ellet carries his daughter Vivian, 5, down Jefferson Blvd. during the 18th Annual Buddy Walk at Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday. DSANI (Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana) enhances the lives of people affected by Down Syndrome, advocates on their behalf, provides information and support to families and professionals, and promotes acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome in northeast Indiana. VIDEO



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Edward Harris, top, waits as Gioavanny Vega, bottom, jumps off the slide at Foster Park Wednesday afternoon.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

People run for cover as the rains hit the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday. w/videos



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Anayeli Flores, a 7th grader at St. Joseph Catholic School on Brooklyn Avenue, sings along with Fernando Tarango to Cielito Lindo at Ivy Tech's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month Wednesday afternoon. With Video



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Jefferson Middle seventh graders Analy Cole, left, and Heavenle Lingad watch the 1984 Republican convention while visiting the C-Span bus with their television class at Blackhawk Middle School Tuesday. The C-SPAN Bus is an interactive, multi-media presentation center that travels the country to promote and enhance C-SPAN’s extensive resources and political coverage. C-Span was also promoting its annual national video documentary competition that encourages students to think critically about issues that affect our communities. more info at studentcam.org.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

The Jelly Belly stunt flyer entertains the crowd before attempting but failing to land atop a moving truck at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday. w/videos



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Azrael Sepulveda, 3, gets a good view of the action from on top his father, Jozy Sepulveda, at the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, Saturday. w/videos