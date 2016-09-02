Photos of the Week September 2, 2016



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

USF students, faculty and staff to welcome all to the new academic year with Founders Day Mass and Convocation at Hutzell Athletic Center Wednesday. USF President Sister M. Elise Kriss addressed the students, and Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades presided over Mass.





Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Laylah Koch, 7, paints a seascape at Painting with a Twist's tent at Saturday's Taste of the Arts festival in downtown Fort Wayne. WIth Video.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Max takes a cooling off water break from running with Sarah Koon to fetch a ball at Metea County Park Tuesday. Koon's other dog Sadie wasn't as interested in chasing balls.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

TinCap's Tyler Selesky tries to field the ball before West Michigan's Cam Gibson can make it back to first base in the second inning of Monday night's game at Parkview Field.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Children run around the splash pad area of the Franklin School Park before the grand opening Thursday afternoon.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Spectators, from left, Hayden Phillips, 8, Kennedy Kraushaar, 4, James Kraushaar and Kyle Barva, 13, listen to Matthew Greene of Fort Worth, Texas, as he explains the "Second Temple of Jerusalem" LEGO build he has on display at Brickworld Fort Wayne 2016 - LEGO Exposition on Sunday at the Grand Wayne Center. Greene said the project took about two months to build and that he has no idea how many pieces were used in the project since he does not use plans for his builds. (video)



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

New Haven High School's James Gardner, 16, struggles to stay afloat in his cardboard boat at Jury Pool, 1702 Glencoe Blvd. New Haven, IN on Monday. The New Haven High School physics classes held their 17th annual Anchors Away Cardboard Boat Competition on Monday. In the competition, students had to construct a boat large enough to support themselves as they navigate an obstacle course through the pool with the boat being constructed from only cardboard and adhesive. VIDEO





Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Lexi Heer holds a paper flag in support of the U.S. Men's National Goalball Team Monday night at Turnstone's Plassman Athletic Center.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Looking over the scene of damage left by a tornado last week, Pauk Rekeweg sits on the gravel that was the floor of an outbuilding on his property before it was demolished in the storm near Doehrman and Roemke roads outisde Woodburn. Rekeweg says numerous members of the community came to help him and his wife, Nettie, remove items from their home and property so they could get the process of rebuilding started. Rekeweg says he is now in limbo as they wait on an insurance adjuster to come survey the damage before they can take their next steps.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Park and Education Manager Ron Zartman, left, helps out participant Matias Morales, 6, with his worm habitat as Matias admires a worm during the Preschool Discovery Hour - Worm Farmers event at Fox Island County Park in Fort Wayne, IN on Tuesday. The event included reading a worm book, building worm habitats, searching for worms and a snack. VIDEO



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Specialist Jacob Stout smiles as he checks out his installation progress of the piece "Lily Gold Chandelier" by glass artist pioneer Dale Chihuly at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art in Fort Wayne, IN on Thursday. The piece is called “Lily Gold Chandelier” and is made of more than 100 hand-blown glass tendrils and is being installed in the museum’s public atrium. VIDEO



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

A crew of Amish carpenters and their helpers works to rebuild an outbuilding on a chicken farm that was destroyed in a tornado last Wednesday near Brush College and Doty roads.







Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

A bicyclist rides down the river greenway along Edgewater Ave. during a sunny late morning in Fort Wayne, IN on Tuesday. Weather was sunny with a high in the 80's in Fort Wayne on Tuesday.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Armetria Wright, 4, of Fort Wayne, runs through the splash pad at Shoaff Park Tuesday afternoon.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Kerry Coughlin, a 20-year veteran of the Ft Wayne Ballet demonstrates dance positions with toddlers and parents during Family Storytime at the downtown ACPL, Wednesday.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Auburns. Cords, and Duesenbergs return from the Hoosier Tour to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Thursday in time for lunch. This year is the 60th annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. The festival continues through Labor Day with Downtown Cruise-In Friday and Parade of Classics Saturday. video