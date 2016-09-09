Photos of the Week September 9, 2016



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

A stunt pilot goes vertical during a practice session on Friday for the Fort Wayne Airshow this weekend at Fort Wayne International Airport.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Jeshua Foster of Heritage leaps over a block from teammate Destin Johnson to pick up extra yards against Woodlan, 1st quarter, Friday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

At the annual Parade of Classics in downtown Auburn, Saturday.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

A boy dribbles a basketball as he sits in his wheelchair, watching the Paralympics Opening Ceremonies on Wednesday during a celebration for the start of the 2016 Rio Paralympics at Turnstone's Plassman Athletics Center. People were invited to come to the event to watch the opening ceremony as well as try out various paralympic sports, such as wheelchair basketball and hand cycling.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Jacarrion Figgs, 3, enjoys a hot dog at Monday's annual Labor Day Picnic at Headwater's Park. WIth Video



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Larissa Chupp, 8, of Goshen, has her hands full in the NASCAR race simulator at the Auctions American annual classic car auction in Auburn, Saturday. w/video



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

A pedestrian walks while being shielded by an umbrella as it rains on Calhoun St. in downtown Fort Wayne, IN on Thursday. Weather was rainy with a high in the 70's in Fort Wayne on Thursday.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Volunteer Connie Roberts, Niles, Michigan, finishes setting up the 9/11 Memorial quilt project at IPFW International ballroom Student Union Friday morning. This quilt project was started by Amy Sue Leasure, an avid quilter, who asked for 7,500 squares red, white, and blue squares with a star to represent every victim of 9/11. Leasure ended up with 20,000 squares from 30 countries which were then made into 300 quilts. The quilts can now be viewed Saturday 9am to 8:30 pm and Sunday 9 am to 4:30pm.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Nancy Holloway, sales clerk at the Food Store on Main Street, takes a break between customers Thursday afternoon.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Carroll libero Rhya Swoverland passes the ball during the Chargers' match against Bellmont on Wednesday at Carroll.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

An Auburn 12 peeks out from behind the courthouse square flowers at the annual Parade of Classics in downtown Auburn, Saturday.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

About 100 survivors of loved ones who committed suicide walk across the Old Wells Street Bridge on Thursday during a candlelight vigil for survivors hosted by STOP Suicide in Northeast Indiana.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Homestead No. 1 doubles player Jordan Andrews launches off the court as he serves during the Spartans' match against Hamilton Southeatern in finals of the Carroll Tennis Invitational on Saturday at Carroll.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

A gaggle of geese stops traffic as they cross Stellhorn Rd. Thursday afternoon.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Kingston Walters, 7, kicks over his sand sculpture as Delaney Raypole, 6, collects water for her shore-based aqua-engineering project at right, at the Metea County Park beach, Sunday. The friends were enjoying the sand and water with Raypole's grandmother Vicki Schlatter.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Dashon Bussell of Bishop Luers hauls in a long pass behind Ivory Wilson of Homestead, 3rd quarter at the University of St. Francis, Friday.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo volunteer Penny St Peters shows Mason Zimmerman, 3, how to pet a bunny at Tuesday morning's story time. The program, designed for children ages 5 and under with an adult, is held on the Australian Adventure Plaza at 10:30 AM every Tuesday and Wednesday in September.