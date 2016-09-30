Photos of the week by Staff Photographers of the Journal Gazette in the week ending Friday September 30, 2016.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Indiana governor Mike Pence signs autographs for the faithful after his rally for Donald Trump at the Coliseum, Friday. w/video



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Parent volunteer Mike Alter, right, hoists Carmela Luna, 6, high up to help her find the biggest Red Delicious apples as she and other students from Julie Peters' first grade class from Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School competes against Jessica Patton's class for the largest batch of apples picked by weight on Thursday at Advanced Tree Technology in New Haven. The students each picked four apples and one gourd, of which they will each take home one apple and the gourd then use the rest of the apples to make apple sauce back at school.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Sunset downtown. A minute later it rained.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Homestead's David Heiney returns a shot from Cole Scheible of Bishop Luers in #1 singles at the Homestead sectional, Thursday.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Anni Hochhalter lets loose on her French horn as she plays the part of the Wolf in "Peter and the Wolf" during a performance by WindSync, a visiting wind ensemble from Houston, for the Canterbury Lower School studnets on Friday in Canterbury Middle School's auditorium.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Indiana governor Mike Pence makes the case for Donald Trump for president at the Coliseum, Friday. w/video



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Second grader Sameer Urs and his fellow Canterbury students Jump Rope For Heart Thursdsay to benefit the American Heart Association. It is Health Emphasis week at the lower and middles schools and kids have been learning how to work out, eat healthy snacks and other develope healthy habits. w/video



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Five-year old Dryztan Thorn, left, and Tucker Durand, 6, laugh as they throw handfuls of straw at one another during the Solomon Fall Fest on Saturday at Solomon Farm.



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Maya Sells, 9, enjoys a ride on the Maple Lane Wildlife Farm's camel Jimmy at the 85th DeKalb County Free Fall Fair in downtown Auburn, IN on Thursday. The fair runs until Oct. 1 and features animal rides, concessions, midway, merchants, 4-H, music and much more.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

St. Francis' Justin Green runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday's game against Lindenwood at D'Arcy Stadium.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Jose Ruiz swings and missed as he tries to hit a pinata during a piñata party hosted by ¡G.O.A.L. y Amigos!, which stands for Graduating Outstanding Achieving Latinos & Friends, as part of its Hispanic Heritage month celebration on Wednesday at the Ivy Tech Student Life Center.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Mark Paul Smith and Jody Hemphill Smith, owners of Castle Gallery, where the Oil Painters of America's 2016 Salon Show is being held.



Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette

Nancy Haley, an artist from Denver, Colorado, uses Main Street for her subject during a Plein Air Paint Out Thursday. Artist from around North America have gathered in Fort Wayne for Oil Painters of America's 2016 Salon Show at Castle Gallery. Varoius activities are scheduled thorugh Saturday and more information on the show can be found in Weekender.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Emilie Fisher, a junior studying visual arts education, spins out a small bowl in the ceramic studio at the University of St. Francis, Friday. About 40 area potters, including USF students, faculty and alumni, are partnering withy Just Neighbors: Interfaith Homeless Network for homeless families to create about 300 bowls. The pieces will be given away to those attending "Just Dinner," a fundraising event at the Goldstine Performing Arts Center on Nov.12.



Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette

Driving Mark Sommer's Volkswagon GTI, Steve Meritz takes off from the start of the course during the first heats of the Fort Wayne Region SCCA (Sport Car Club of America) autocross regional races on Sunday in the parking lot at Memorial Coliseum. (with video)



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

West Noble's Uriel Macias, senior, hits the ball with his head during soccer practice at West Noble Elementary School, 5294 US-33, Ligonier, IN on Monday.

