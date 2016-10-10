Pick up survival guide for Saturday's Fright Night

Do you have your survival guide ready for this Saturday's Fright Night?

If not, you can pick up the 16-page Fright Night Festival Guide in Thursday's edition of The Journal Gazette or at the following locations:

* Downtown Improvement District;

* Visit Fort Wayne;

* Embassy Theatre Box Office;

* Grand Wayne Convention Center info desk;

* Allen County Public Library downtown in the Great Hall.

The guide will have detailed information about every activity, the Zombie Walk route, restaurant coupons and more, a statement said.

The Festival Guide can also be downloaded from www.FrightNightDowntown.com.