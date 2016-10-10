October 10, 2016 2:47 PM
Pick up survival guide for Saturday's Fright Night
The Journal Gazette
Do you have your survival guide ready for this Saturday's Fright Night?
If not, you can pick up the 16-page Fright Night Festival Guide in Thursday's edition of The Journal Gazette or at the following locations:
* Downtown Improvement District;
* Visit Fort Wayne;
* Embassy Theatre Box Office;
* Grand Wayne Convention Center info desk;
* Allen County Public Library downtown in the Great Hall.
The guide will have detailed information about every activity, the Zombie Walk route, restaurant coupons and more, a statement said.
The Festival Guide can also be downloaded from www.FrightNightDowntown.com.