Picking up the pieces

By the numbers Aug. 24 Indiana tornadoes Confirmed tornado touchdowns: 8, in Adams, Allen, Howard, Grant, Miami, Montgomery and Wells counties; with an EF-3 touchdown in Kokomo Counties with tornado warnings: 29, some with multiple warnings Total warnings and watches: 44 warnings, 4 watches First warning: 2:40 p.m. Last warning: 8:30 p.m. Statewide power outages: 13,480 Allen County damage: 17 homes, with 5 destroyed; 22 barns, with 7 destroyed; plus numerous outbuildings, downed wires, blown-down corn and damaged soybean crops Source: Indiana and Allen County Department of Homeland Security, as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday

Jonas Graber came home from a construction job late Wednesday afternoon to find a big dark cloud hanging just beyond his farm. His wife had supper ready and wanted him to sit down and eat.

“No,” he said. “We’re going to the basement.”

Not more than five seconds later, a tornado hit the farm along the east side of Brush College Road just south of Doehrman Road in Milan Township. The farmer’s barn was gone. Its big, long chicken house with about 23,000 chickens was lifted away, scattering dead poultry in fields for hundreds of yards. All that was left of Graber’s home was about four feet of wall above the foundation.

That’s how one of Graber’s relatives told the story Thursday of the devastation that descended on a corner of northeast Allen County from one of apparently several strong tornadoes Wednesday afternoon and evening that raked across central and northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

The National Weather Service had two teams on the ground in the area Thursday to assess damage from the storms. But no information on their strength or number had been released by Thursday afternoon.

But preliminary assessment of the northeast Allen County tornado found damage consistent with winds of 135 to 160 mph, which would merit an EF-3 rating, a weather service statement said.

It’s believed the same tornado or tornadoes continued into northwest Ohio. The storms were tracked for about 100 miles, said Nathan Masili, weather service specialist at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office outside Syracuse.

The weather service Thursday afternoon also confirmed that another tornado occurred in southwest and south-central Adams County. The tornado lifted numerous times as it moved east generating winds of 90 to 100 mph, giving it a preliminary rating of EF-1, the weather service statement said.

The storms came as something of a surprise, said David Call, a meteorology professor at Ball State University. In a written statement, he said, “Most forecasters and computer models did not project them.

“(Wednesday’s) weather pattern typically does not result in a tornado outbreak,” he said. “In fact, there were doubts that thunderstorms would form at all.”

By noon Thursday, scores of men had descended on the Graber property and that of another damaged home across the road, where they crawled on an already-trussed roof affixing plywood.

Two huge bonfires of debris at the Graber farm sent up clouds of black smoke visible for miles, while a large yellow backhoe and several smaller loaders picked up wood, aluminum siding, downed tree limbs and clumps of pink insulation, and pickup trucks ferried the debris to large piles.

Groups of people from miles around worked all night picking up the dead birds, Graber’s relative said. No one was hurt, he said.

By mid-afternoon, a crew had started to frame out a large shed that will house family members and be used to feed workers while rebuilding continues. Family members may also stay in a tent on the property, said Graber’s relative, who estimated rebuilding time at three weeks.

Next door to the Grabers, Joe Kahre answered the front door of his home saying, “I’m blessed.”

His home, 20 feet or so from the Grabers’ drive, was not touched by the tornado, but two small barns not more than 10 feet away from the house “just left,” Kahre said. A large tree in the front yard was shattered down the middle.

Kahre said he was giving a voice lesson to a student in the front room when he felt the air pressure change.

“I pushed him back in the corner, and it was over that quick,” he said.

Kahre raises miniature horses and is national president of the International Miniature Horse Association. He said an international prize-winning stallion, a white miniature named Mr. Charm, was standing between two large trees near one of the barns. The tornado hit both trees, but their branches hooked above the ground and the horse was untouched.

“I was scared to go back there and look. I knew he was dead,” Kahle said. “I literally had to pick him up to get him out of there. But he was OK. Not a scratch.”

Kahle’s pickup truck, however, was totaled. A log four feet in diameter fell in its bed, but the tornado nonetheless picked up the vehicle and dropped it about 10 feet away.

On Ehle Road north and east of the Graber farm, Ronda Stuck said she was sleeping after having worked a night shift at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Her son roused her, and looking out the kitchen window, she saw a tornado coming at her house.

Thursday, she said, weather service investigators told her they thought it might have been two tornadoes that converged on a small woodlot behind her ranch home, snapping off tall trees that were perhaps 60 to 80 years old before continuing on to Bull Rapids Road.

Across the road, at her parents’ farm, an old evergreen was pulled out of the ground and a metal roof peeled off a barn.

After the storm passed, giant tree limbs littered the front of Stuck’s home, which suffered roof damage and a broken window.

“All these amazing people showed up who cleared things up,” Stuck said as a chain saw buzzed in the woodlot. “Last night people worked here, and people showed up at 8 o’clock this morning. They’ve been cleaning up debris, and it looks like a different house already.

“Well, it is a different house. It’s not my same house any more.”

Indiana Department of Homeland Security officials said Thursday that eight confirmed tornadoes were on the ground in Indiana on Wednesday, including one in Kokomo that was preliminarily rated an EF-3.

Bernie Beier, Allen County Department of Homeland Security director, said his unofficial count is four homes destroyed, five with heavy damage, five with moderate damage and three with light damage.

He said seven barns were destroyed or blown off their foundations, with 15 receiving major or moderate damage.

Numerous outbuildings were damaged or destroyed, he said. David W. Kane, Indiana homeland security director, visited the area Thursday afternoon and met with Woodburn Mayor Joe Kelsey and area residents whose property sustained damage, Beier said.

Indiana Michigan Power crews worked Thursday to restore power to individual customers and a major transmission line crossed by the tornado, Beier said.

Twenty-nine Indiana counties were placed under tornado warnings Wednesday, some more than once. Forty-four were issued between 2:40 p.m. and about 8:30 p.m.

Because of damage and high water, three northeast Allen County roads were closed to traffic Thursday morning – Bull Rapids Road from Ward to Ehle roads; Roem­ke Road from Doehrman to Doty roads; and Brush College Road from Ehle to Doty roads. The latter two were still closed Thursday afternoon.

The Allen County commissioners issued a statement Thursday urging residents to stay away from that area while cleanup continues.

