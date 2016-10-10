October 10, 2016 4:06 PM
Pine Valley intersection to close for storm-line work
The Journal Gazette
The intersection of Brandywine and Lochinvar drives in Pine Valley will be closed this week during daytime hours to construct underground storm lines, the city of Fort Wayne has announced.
The intersection is expected to reopen to local traffic at night, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement. Weather permitting, it said, work is expected to be completed by Friday.
For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.