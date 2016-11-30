Pioneering preacher, charity founder dies at 74

When she taught, she was capable.

When she served, she did it with love.

When she devoted herself to ministry, she became a history maker.

That was Rosa Lee Chapman, according to those who knew her well.

Chapman, who founded Friends of Bethany with her husband to work with at-risk youth, died Friday after complications from a year-long illness. She was 74.

Chapman retired and moved in 2011 to Indianapolis to be closer to grandchildren, but “celebration of life” services will be this weekend in Fort Wayne.

Chapman was a member of Come As You Are Community Church before moving. Rev. Anthony Payton, the church’s pastor, said Chapman taught on Sundays and also to women once a week. Payton said Chapman sometimes filled in for him preaching on Sundays.

“Whatever we needed sister Chapman to do, she did it gracefully, professionally and lovingly,” Payton said Tuesday.

She continued leading and serving in the community for years after her husband was shot and killed in 1988 near an auto shop he owned.

Prince Chapman Academy in East Allen County Schools is named in honor of her late husband.

Rosa Chapman was executive director of Friends of Bethany for 12 years before passing the leadership on to successors about six years ago.

She founded several charities for underserved youth and women, including Birthing the Vision, a mentoring program for young pregnant mothers.

She won several awards, including the Partner in Progress Award from the state of Indiana.

Ministry was one area where she made a mark, said Rev. Bill McGill, who visited Chapman in an Indianapolis hospital two weeks ago. He said Chapman’s family has asked him to give a prayer at the service this weekend.

McGill, pastor of Imani Baptist Temple in Fort Wayne, recalls Chapman being licensed to preach more than 16 years ago under Rev. Ternae T. Jordan Sr., a former pastor at Greater Progressive Baptist Church.

“She was a woman who lived through unfathomable tragedy but went on to blaze her own path through history,” McGill said. Chapman was the “first African-American woman in Fort Wayne to be licensed to preach by a Baptist congregation, paving the way for others to be valued for their spiritual concentration.”

“That was an historic day,” McGill said. “She was no longer missionary, she became minister.”

Jordan moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 2004 to pastor a church his father led. Jordan said Tuesday he recalls people commenting that Chapman’s licensing was historic.

Chapman, he said, had a heart for young people, including babies. Jordan remembered Chapman’s excitement when the organization she started to mentor expectant mothers received funding from a local foundation.

“Rosa has always had a great love for God and God’s people, and she gave her life serving others,” Jordan said.

Before joining Greater Progressive, Chapman and her husband had been members of Pilgrim Baptist Church. That’s where her services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, with viewing from 9 to 11 a.m.

Visitation with family present will be at Pilgrim, 1331 Gay St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Charity donations can be made to Friends of Bethany Inc., P.O. Box 6325, Fort Wayne, IN 46896.

lisagreen@jg.net