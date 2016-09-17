 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Victoria Hardy, left, of Fort Wayne, holds Isabella, 5 months, as she meets Pit Bull Emma, 2, with her owner Sandy Straws, of Columbia City, at Saturday's Pits in the Park at Freimann Square. WIth Video.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Linda Henney, of Corunna, carries her blind Pit Bull, Cinnamon, 1 1/2 after she got nervous at Saturday's Pits in the Park at Freimann Square. With Video.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Julius, a 3 1/2 year old Pit Bull, owned by Debra Lockhart, waits in the kissing booth for smooches at Saturday's Pits in the Park at Freimann Square. With Video.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Kayla Barnes, of Fort Wayne holds her daughter Mandi Barnes, 7 months, as she gets a kiss from Julius, a 3 year old Pit Bull at Saturday’s Pits in the Park at Freimann Square. see story page 1C

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Rachel Hayn, of Goshen, feeds her Pit Bull Debow, 3, who she rescued from the Fort Wayne Pit Bull Association, an ice cream cone at Saturday's Pits in the Park at Freimann Square. With Video.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Janet Arvola, of Fort Wayne, fits a wig on her Pit Bull Karma, 4, for the costume contest at Saturday's Pits in the Park, held in Freimann Square. With Video.
September 17, 2016 4:00 PM

Pits in the Park

5th Annual Pits in the Park at Freimann Square

