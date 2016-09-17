

Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Victoria Hardy, left, of Fort Wayne, holds Isabella, 5 months, as she meets Pit Bull Emma, 2, with her owner Sandy Straws, of Columbia City, at Saturday's Pits in the Park at Freimann Square. WIth Video.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Linda Henney, of Corunna, carries her blind Pit Bull, Cinnamon, 1 1/2 after she got nervous at Saturday's Pits in the Park at Freimann Square. With Video.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Julius, a 3 1/2 year old Pit Bull, owned by Debra Lockhart, waits in the kissing booth for smooches at Saturday's Pits in the Park at Freimann Square. With Video.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Kayla Barnes, of Fort Wayne holds her daughter Mandi Barnes, 7 months, as she gets a kiss from Julius, a 3 year old Pit Bull at Saturday’s Pits in the Park at Freimann Square. see story page 1C



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Rachel Hayn, of Goshen, feeds her Pit Bull Debow, 3, who she rescued from the Fort Wayne Pit Bull Association, an ice cream cone at Saturday's Pits in the Park at Freimann Square. With Video.