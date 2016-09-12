Plan commission sued over high-rise hotel

An opponent of a high-rise hotel and retail complex near Parkview Regional Medical Center has sued the Allen County Plan Commission over its decision to grant waivers to zoning standards for the project's development plan.

Gerald R. Forsythe of Wheeling, Illinois, who owns 29 acres at 4335 E. Dupont Road adjacent to part of the project, contends the plan commission did not follow the law when it put aside maximum height and square footage rules for the Parkside development.

The project is anchored by a multi-story dual-branded Hilton hotel.

The development was proposed by Dominion Group Partners LLC of Fort Wayne, also listed as a defendant along with two other property owners, Margaret K. Pierce of Fort Wayne and the MIlton Allmandinger and Mary Allmandinger 2008 Revocable Trust of Fort Wayne.

The proposed hotel and 10 outlots are on 16.75 acres at 10532 to 10736 Diebold Road. The plan commission in July rezoned the land from agriculture (A1) and commercial (C3) to limited commercial (C2).

The suit does not challenge the rezoning but contends the granting of waivers for height to 72 feet from the zoning law's allowable 40 feet and the maximum footprint from 20,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet for each of five floors was improper.

The development plan passed 7-1 on July 21, with only David Bailey, the commission's citizen member, voting against it.

The suit, filed Aug. 19, came to light Friday when it was mentioned when Allen County Commissioners were asked to approve rezoning the tracts.

