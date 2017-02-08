Plaza seeking more acreage

A Fort Wayne developer has asked the Allen County Plan Commission for changes in a previously granted approval of a large shopping center development at the southeast corner of Dupont and Diebold roads in the fast-growing area around Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Sought are two rezonings of about five additional acres required for road and signaling improvement and modifications of the development plan for the center, to be called Dupont Corner, developer Don Steininger said Tuesday.

Steininger said a credit union has already been built, and four other businesses are already set – a Mike’s Car Wash, a Starbucks, a Mattress Firm and a gas station/convenience store.

“We have an anchor store under contract, and they are in their due diligence (period),” Steininger said. He said he could not disclose the identity of the business, but said it would be a major retailer with a stand-alone store and possibly “a shadow anchor.”

Steininger said he expected the center would be patronized by people living to its north and west, including the Auburn/Tonkel Road area and Leo-Cedarville.

He estimated the land and road improvements to cost around $10 million. He said some construction could begin this year but added the anchor store would likely not be built until next year.

The site has been declared a tax increment financing, or TIF district. The designation allows property taxes to be captured and used for improvements within the district.

A public hearing on the project will be at 1 p.m. March 16 in Room 35 of Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St.

