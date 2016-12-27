Pleasant Lake man dies in crash

A Pleasant Lake man died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash in Steuben County, police said.

The sheriff's department was called at 6:28 p.m. to County Road 400 South west of Meridian Road. Deputies found a 2000 GMC Sierra that struck a tree.

The county coroner determined the driver, Charles Vilders, 57, died from blunt force trauma at the scene.

Investigators believe Vilders was westbound on County Road 400 South when he drove off the north side of the road and struck a tree head-on. He was not wearing a seat belt and his vehicle's airbags deployed, police said.