Poe to host 'County Night Out' on Sept. 13

The first of three “County Night Out” events for the fall is scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Poe.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Poe Volunteer Fire Station, 3619 E. Yoder Road.

“County Night Out” features an open-house format designed to allow citizens the opportunity to meet the Allen County commissioners and other elected officeholders face-to-face and receive information about programs and services offered by various county departments.

County departments and elected officeholders that will be represented at the meeting include the Building Department, Solid Waste Management District, Human Resources, Parks Department, Highway Department, the Fort Wayne-Allen County Health Department, Department of Homeland Security, Election Board, County Extension Service, Recorder, Auditor and Treasurer.

The second “County Night Out” event is scheduled for Sept. 20 at the police training room of the New Haven City Administration Building, 815 Lincoln Highway E.

The final meeting will be in Huntertown Oct. 6 at the Huntertown Volunteer Fire Department, 15412 Lima Road. Perry Township Trustee James McIntosh is helping with the arrangements.

All “County Night Out” events are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and end by 8 p.m.