Kelly Bahr of South Bend watches toboggan riders glide down the hill as she and her friends wait on their toboggan rental to become available on Friday at Pokagon State Park.



Toboggan riders warm up by a large fire pit on Friday at the Pokagon State Park toboggan run.



Toboggan riders wait in line to glide down the hill on Friday at the Pokagon State Park toboggan run.



A group of toboggan riders glide down the starting hill while numerous others wait their turn on the stairs up to the starting house on Friday at the Pokagon State Park toboggan run.



Sydney Akers, 12, left, Jonas Akers, 14, center, and Adam Matthews streak down the hill on Friday at the Pokagon State Park toboggan run.



Jeff Bohan, center watches toboggan riders as he waits in the long line to ride the toboggan run on Friday at Pokagon State Park.



A crowd of people stand on a bridge, watching toboggan riders crest the final hill on the toboggan run on Friday at Pokagon State Park.



Hunter Taylor, 15, waits his turn for a ride on the toboggan run on Friday at Pokagon State Park.



Erica Huffine, 15, left, and Ella Zingraf, 15, of Fishers, carry their toboggan over their heads as they hike back to the top of the hill to ride the toboggan run on Friday at Pokagon State Park.



A long line of toboggan riders wait their turns for a run on the toboggan run on Friday at Pokagon State Park.