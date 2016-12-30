Police investigate fatal crash

Icy road conditions led to a fatal crash on Amstutz Road north of Leo this morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff's Department.

A woman passenger in a red Ford Escape died when the vehicle crossed the center line near Schlatter Road and was hit by a southbound van. She was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Police did not identify the woman. However, Mark Gaines, a circulation department supervisor at Fort Wayne Newspapers, confirmed the Escape's occupants included Jaime Stayer, the driver, and his wife, Colleen, who were delivering The Journal Gazette together.

Jaime Stayer sustained minor injuries, and an 8-month-old baby restrained in a car seat in the back seat appeared uninjured, police said. The male driver of the van, who was wearing a seatbelt, was uninjured.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. and remains under investigation, police said.

