Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint in DeKalb County

A sobriety checkpoint will be conducted Dec. 2 and 3 in DeKalb County, a statement said today.

The roving patrols and checkpoints are part of an effort to reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes and will be targeting impaired drivers, Indiana State Police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

The checkpoints will be in an area that is identified as having a high number of alcohol-related crashes.

When approaching a checkpoint, police ask that motorists have their driver's license and vehicle registration ready to minimize the amount of time delayed.

Police ask that drivers plan ahead and designate someone as a driver. If you are impaired, don't get behind the wheel, but call a taxi or a sober friend or family member to pick you up.

If you are hosting a party, offer alcohol-free beverages and make sure guests leave with a sober driver, police said.