November 30, 2016 11:45 AM
Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint in DeKalb County
The Journal Gazette
A sobriety checkpoint will be conducted Dec. 2 and 3 in DeKalb County, a statement said today.
The roving patrols and checkpoints are part of an effort to reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes and will be targeting impaired drivers, Indiana State Police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.
The checkpoints will be in an area that is identified as having a high number of alcohol-related crashes.
When approaching a checkpoint, police ask that motorists have their driver's license and vehicle registration ready to minimize the amount of time delayed.
Police ask that drivers plan ahead and designate someone as a driver. If you are impaired, don't get behind the wheel, but call a taxi or a sober friend or family member to pick you up.
If you are hosting a party, offer alcohol-free beverages and make sure guests leave with a sober driver, police said.