Possible Legacy loan for theater renovation gets commission's OK

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission this evening resolved to support a possible loan from the city's Legacy Fund to renovate Quimby Village's Clyde Theatre.

Even Keel Event Productions, which is renovating the property, is expected to request a loan next month from the city's Legacy Joint Funding Committee. Should the loan be approved by the committee — and ultimately by the Fort Wayne City Council — the redevelopment commission has authorized the use of funds from the Quimby Village Tax Increment Financing District to repay it.

Fort Wayne's Legacy Fund consists of money generated by the lease and sale of the city's old power utility. A tax increment financing district is a form of economic development incentive used to entice businesses to move to an area. Property tax revenue generated within a TIF district can be captured and used for public improvements within that district.

Should the project not generate any tax increment funds, the redevelopment commission will not be liable for repayment of the loan.

