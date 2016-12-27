Power outage shutters Apple Glen stores

A midday power outage on the city’s southwest side forced stores in a shopping center to turn away customers Monday, when many shoppers likely were armed with extra cash or gift cards from Christmas.

Indiana Michigan Power reported on its website that Apple Glen Crossing – which includes Wal-Mart, Pier 1 Imports and PetSmart – lost power about 11:35 a.m. because an equipment-related cause. At one point, its outage map indicated 75 utility customers in the area were affected.

Power remained on at nearby Jefferson Pointe.

Casey Kalb, a Geek Squad manager at the Apple Glen Best Buy, said he expected a decent amount of traffic Monday, not only because it offered the first chance for post-Christmas shopping but also because many people had the day off from work.

The store was busy when the outage occurred, he said, recalling many people were in the back looking at TVs.

Only so much can be done without power – such as restocking shelves by flashlight – so customers had to leave, Kalb said, describing most as understanding.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said.

Employees passed the time playing cards by the entrance or napping in the dark break room, Kalb said.

Several prospective shoppers approached Best Buy’s door and were given coupons.

Some businesses, including Wal-Mart and Sport Clips, placed closure notices at their entrances.

Kalb said the power was restored about 1:45 p.m., earlier than the 2:30 p.m. estimate from Indiana Michigan Power. Attempts to reach a utility representative were unsuccessful.

