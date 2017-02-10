Prairie Farms to expand, add 8 jobs

A local farmer-owner cooperative will invest $8.7 million to expand its processing plant and create up to eight new jobs during the next three years, state and local officials announced today.

Prairie Farms Dairy last month requested rezoning for one acre at its 3400 Lima Road plant to allow a 22,500-square-foot building addition.

Construction is expected to begin in April.

