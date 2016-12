These preliminary snow totals have been reported to the National Weather Service:

* 8 inches -- Near Crooked Lake; near Rome City; near Defiance, Ohio;

* 7.5 inches -- Angola;

* 7 inches -- North Manchester;

* 6.8 inches -- Near Leo-Cedarville;

* 6.6 inches -- Near North Webster;

* 6.3 inches -- Near New Haven;

* 6 inches -- Near Auburn;

* 4 inches -- Monroeville; Hicksville, Ohio; near Van Wert, Ohio.