Prenatal care website launched

If you go What: Babies Love launch When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday Where: McMillen Health, 600 Jim Kelly Blvd. Website: www.babieslove.org

Pregnant girls and women in Fort Wayne have a new place to go for help, and it’s right at their fingertips.

McMillen Health and Healthier Moms and Babies have used a $50,000 grant from Parkview Health to address infant mortality.

They created Babies Love, a mobile health project designed to increase access to prenatal care and other resources for pregnant women – particularly those in the 46806 ZIP code.

That area had the highest infant mortality rate, 15.3 per 1,000 live births, among the Indiana ZIP codes that had at least 20 infant deaths from 2009 to 2013, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The agencies will celebrate the launch of Babies Love with an informational event Monday at McMillen Health. The public is welcome.

Paige Wilkins, Healthier Moms and Babies director, said they developed a mobile-friendly website because infant mortality is highest among young mothers, about ages 15 to 22 – a population that is tech savvy. Even people with low incomes have phones and use them as an internet source, she said.

It is, she said, a “really great way to reach people.”

Through the site, women can get information about free pregnancy tests, find a doctor or someone to talk to and sign up to get text messages to connect at-risk women with local and national resources to increase their chances of a healthy, full-term pregnancy.

In 2014, 10.1 percent of babies born in Allen County were premature, compared with 9.7 percent statewide. Also that year, 45.2 percent of mothers did not have prenatal care in their first trimester, compared to 32.5 percent statewide, according to the state health department.

It identifies limited prenatal care as a factor contributing to infant mortality, and perinatal risks, congenital malformations and sudden unexpected infant death syndrome as the leading causes.

Healthier Moms and Babies, the lead agency in the Babies Love effort, will provide prenatal services and resource referral. McMillen Health developed the website and text messaging.

asloboda@jg.net