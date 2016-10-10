Price of gas up 16 cents last week

The average price of gas in the Fort Wayne area went up 16.5 cents a gallon last week, to an average of $2.30 Sunday, GasBuddy.com said today.

Nationally, the average price of gas also went up 3.3 cents a gallon last week, to $2.25, GasBuddy said in a statement.

Area prices were 23.7 cents a gallon lower than a year ago and are 23.9 cents higher than last month, the statement said. Nationally, it said, prices were 7.9 cents lower than a year ago and 6.1 cents a gallon higher than last month.

The rise in gas prices is attributed to the rise in crude oil prices going to more than $50 a barrel in reaction to the possibility of OPEC cutting production, said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

"Among the hardest hit were Great Lakes states as refinery issues also pushed fuel prices higher. And while hundreds of gas stations in Florida ran out of gasoline ahead of Hurricane Matthew, much of the increase was not because of the storm but due to the rise in crude oil prices," DeHaan said.

The future of gas prices is on shaky ground, DeHaan said, because it seems that OPEC may not cut production as once thought.

The Saudis did cut oil prices to customers for November delivery that "could lead to some relief as we head towards the holidays," DeHaan said.