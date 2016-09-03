Priest to see his colleague, spiritual muse become saint

To take part The canonization Mass for Blessed Mother Teresa of Kolkata will be broadcast live on Fort Wayne’s Redeemer Radio at 4 a.m. Sunday and rebroadcast at noon Sunday. Redeemer Radio can be heard in the Fort Wayne area at 103.6 FM or at www.redeemerradio.com EWTN will also have programming about Mother Teresa, including the canonization, today through Tuesday and Sept. 11. Information is at www.ewtn.com/motherteresa/. EWTN is Channel 285 on Frontier and Comcast Channel 291. More info In 1982, Mother Teresa came to Fort Wayne. After being invited by the Rev. Steve Morrison, the Nobel Peace Prize winner spoke in front of 3,000 people June 6 at the gym at Bishop Dwenger High School. According to the school's yearbook, Mother Teresa spoke on "loving one another as Christ taught us." The speech continued for 40 minutes and was attended by then-Mayor Win Moses, then-Bishop William McManus and then-Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Crowley of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. The yearbook ran four photographs of the event, noting Mother Teresa was considered by many in attendance "as a living saint."

In the mid-1970s, the Rev. Robert D’Souza was having a bit of a rough go of it. Indeed, the young priest, a native of India, was thinking about leaving the vocation altogether.

He sought advice from a colleague in Calcutta, where he was working at the time.

“Go and spend an hour a day in prayer before the Blessed Sacrament,” she advised him. “Pour out your worries and problems, and ask the Lord to take care of them.”

D’Souza did, praying daily in the presence of the consecrated bread and wine used in Mass. Within weeks, the cloud lifted. And he remained a priest.

Now, decades later, the longtime spiritual leader at St. Jude Catholic Church in Fort Wayne will see the woman who gave him that advice – Blessed Mother Teresa of Kolkata – become a saint.

D’Souza will be in Rome on Sunday, along with about 50 other pilgrims from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, for a canonization Mass celebrated by Pope Francis.

“She was a tiny woman, 4-foot-11,” he said, recalling his first meeting with Mother Teresa. “I would see holiness in her when I saw her; real holiness.”

D’Souza would see Mother Teresa a lot. After being ordained in his native Mangalore in southern India, he was assigned to what was then known as Calcutta, 2,000 miles away, to direct an orphanage and school for boys.

One of its founders, and on its board, was the diminutive sister.

“There were about 600 boys. All these boys came from jail, orphanages. Mostly they are street boys, orphans, with no parents,” D’Souza said. Many were found and referred by sisters of the order Mother Teresa founded, the Missionaries of Charity.

The sisters helped the poorest of the poor. The women dedicated themselves to the care of orphans, unwed mothers and the dying and the chronically ill – people with tuberculosis, leprosy and AIDS.

Yet Mother Teresa would often find time to come to D’Souza’s school and orphanage, known as Boys Town, not only to tend to board business but “to see how they (the boys) were doing,” D’Souza said.

The work was taxing, and sometimes dispiriting, and D’Souza decided to take a break after about 15 years. Mother Teresa, he said, wrote him a letter of recommendation, addressed to the Rev. John M. D’Arcy, the late bishop of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

D’Arcy, who looked to India and Sri Lanka several times for priests to cope with a local shortage, offered D’Souza what began as a one-year sabbatical assignment in 1997.

“I came here in 1997 on Aug. 15,” said D’Souza, 73. “On the 25th of July, I met her, at her residence, to say goodbye. She said, ‘Be a holy priest’ and gave me a rosary. She said, ‘Pray every day for the priests and for the people.’

“That same year, she died, on Dec. 5.”

At St. Jude, D’Souza has encouraged devotion to Mother Teresa and support of mission work. He speaks about her and her example often during homilies, and sisters of her order have come to the parish.

And, he said, she is his inspiration as he goes about part of his job, visiting the sick in hospitals and homes for the elderly.

“That is something I learned from her – how to work with the sick and the dying in the hospital,” he said. “I still love doing that work.”

He might have returned to India, he said, were it not for the satisfaction the work provides him.

The irony that the world learned from an annotated volume of her letters in 2007 that Mother Teresa felt bereft of God for years at a time is not lost on D’Souza.

She strengthened his faith at a time he felt at his weakest, he said, and he continues to pray daily in the way she recommended.

“I have heard about it, many years after,” he said of Mother Teresa’s spiritual struggle. “But I never saw that. She has always been very prayerful to me.

“She might have felt emptiness in herself, but none of us saw that. None of us saw it.”

