ProFed donates to Ouabache tower

Efforts to restore the Ouabache State Park fire tower recently received a boost from ProFed Credit Union, which presented the Friends of Ouabache State Park group with $500 toward its restoration.

The credit union is also accepting donations for the project at its Bluffton and Decatur branches. The 100-foot tower at Ouabache State Park in Bluffton was built in 1935 by the Civilian Conservation Corps. Park officials closed it in April 2015 because of safety concerns.

Restoration is expected to cost about $75,000. Because of budget constraints, the project must be funded entirely through donations.

Before its closure, the tower was a popular park feature. On busy weekends, an estimated 100 visitors would climb it daily to view the park, its bison enclosure and the surrounding farm country.

To donate to the project, go to www.gofundme.com and search “Restore the Fire Tower.”