Prosecutor: No charges against ex-clerk Kennedy

The Allen County prosecutor's office has decided not to file any charges against former Fort Wayne City Clerk Sandra Kennedy.

Last year Kennedy was accused of planning campaign fundraisers and intimidating employees into contributing to the campaign of clerk candidate Angie Davis. A video later surfaced that reportedly supported the accusations.

City Council member John Crawford said the allegations, if true, violated the city's ethics policy, which prohibits promising employment or compensation for political contributions.

Prosecutor Karen Richards said she had reviewed results of investigations by the Indiana State Police, which made no recommendation, and the State Board of Accounts, which found nothing. She decided Thursday she found nothing that she believed could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

"There may have been mismanagement and inappropriateness, but nothing that rose to a criminal level," Richards said.

