Purdue seeks $17 million for IPFW renovations

No new buildings loom in the near future of the IPFW campus, but $17 million in needed renovations may be on the horizon.

Purdue University's board of trustees Friday included that much money among its 2017-2019 funding requests to the General Assembly.

The money, if approved, will continue work already begun on Kettler Hall, Neff Hall and the Liberal Arts building on campus, said Jay Harris, the campus physical plant director.

Harris said many buildings on campus were built 30 to 40 years ago, and while the structures themselves continue sound, systems such as heating, cooling and plumbing and interior finishes need updating.

"In the past (funding cycles), the focus has been almost entirely on new buildings. In more recent funding years, there's been a new focus on repairing and maintaining what we already have," he said.

"All the things we're doing now are priority projects and things to make it (the campus) better for students."

rsalter@jg.net