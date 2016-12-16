Purdue trustees vote to split IPFW campus

WEST LAFAYETTE -- The Purdue Board of Trustees voted 7-3 Friday to split the IPFW campus, with both universities focusing on their own academic strengths.

And just like that, the 50-year history of shared governance at IPFW is gone.

The vote came after a detailed discussion. Several members had clear concerns that the new agreement favors Indiana University and could hurt Purdue University in the long run.

Some smaller ancillary agreements are still set to be hammered out regarding general education courses, student support services and administration and facilities space.

The board would have to approve those in June 2017 before the full management change would occur in July 2018.

"I understand the anxiety," board President Mike Berghoff told several IPFW students who attended. "This is the template. There is other work to be done to define some of the things causing anxiety."

He acknowledged that Purdue losing its highly regarded nursing program to IU is a key piece.

"We didn't want to give it up," Berghoff said. "But it was a knockout punch for IU."

Under the realignment, IU would increase its focus on health sciences and build on the Indiana University Medical School on the IPFW campus. Purdue’s nursing, medical imaging and dental education programs would be transferred to IU.

Purdue would handle all other academic programming, including the IPFW music department, and focus on its strength of STEM programming.

The IU trustees approved the realignment agreement Dec. 1.

Trustee Gary Lehman voted against the proposal after expressing concern about the balance of risk being against Purdue. He said IU is taking good programs, and after five years can get out of the agreement and provide its own general courses.

"There is a lot still to be determined, but we are voting on it now," Lehman said.

