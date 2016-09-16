Push made to ban toy syringe pens

When Tandra Johnson saw packages of six ballpoint pens that looked just like syringes for sale at an area Kroger store – well, it hit a nerve.

Johnson has a 35-year-old son now in prison because of past heroin use. For years, she’s been caring for her son’s son, whose mother is now in the Allen County Jail on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – a syringe.

“That’s a felony,” Johnson said Thursday.

The idea that children could get their hands on the pens – being sold in the Halloween aisle with “Ages 3+” on their orange-and-black packaging – made Johnson steam.

And that’s how the Fort Wayne attorney found herself on an unanticipated campaign against items she said desensitize children to illegal intravenous drug use – in the middle of what some are calling an IV drug epidemic.

In recent weeks, Johnson has testified before the Governor’s Task Force on Drug Enforcement and Treatment about the items and how heroin has torn her family apart.

She’s written letters to Indiana Gov. Mike Pence and two other regional governors, plus Indiana Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb, Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller, her state representative and her state senator.

And she’s contacted all the regional Kroger executives whose email addresses she could find online.

“Parents across our nation are fighting to save their drug-addicted children, a true life-or-death battle,” she wrote. “All the while, Kroger sells syringe pens to our children so that children can emulate intravenous drug use with a toy replica filled with a choice of red, green or purple liquid ‘drug’ and actual air bubbles.”

From the politicians, so far, she’s heard nothing, Johnson said. A Kroger regional manager called her and said the pens would be removed from the shelves. But the manager was reluctant to say whether the action would be chainwide or put anything in writing, she said.

The Kroger spokesman to whom she wrote, Keith Dailey, director of media relations/corporate communications, did not return calls and an email from The Journal Gazette on Thursday.

The Kroger where Johnson bought the pens, one of two Krogers where she saw them, did not have them in the Halloween aisle Thursday.

But, Johnson said, it’s not just Kroger where the pens she bought were labeled made in China and distributed by Lucky Star Enterprise in Taiwan.

She expects the pens will show up in other stores and Halloween pop-up shops in coming weeks, as the items are being sold online in wholesale- and retail-sized quantities by more than two dozen sites, including Amazon and eBay.

Reviews on those sites note that some pens were broken on delivery, that they leaked or the plunger tops broke, while others called them great gag gifts for people in the medical profession.

A check of the Meijer store at 5905 Illinois Road found syringe pens from a different distributor in the Halloween department. Wal-Mart’s Apple Glen store did not have the pens in its Halloween section.

Johnson said her son Michael struggled with heroin for years, until he finally agreed to go to into rehab. He has been clean for more than 400 days, she said. She said she is proud of him and that accomplishment.

But her son is now serving time at the Indiana Department of Correction’s STOP facility in Plainfield on a charge that surfaced after he got off the drug.

Johnson said she’s tried to protect her grandson, of whom she’s had custody since infancy, from his parents’ behavior. Although the boy has never seen his dad shoot up, he has seen needles and knows what they’re used for.

When he saw the pens on her desk, “he was disgusted” by them, she said.

“He said he thought it was just terrible that little kids would have them to play with.”

