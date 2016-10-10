Q&A sessions set on making Fort Wayne better

If you go What: Sessions on how to make your city better When: * 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, 555 E. Wayne St. * 6 p.m. the same day at Wunderkammer Co., 3402 Fairfield Ave.

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne on Monday announced two "public engagement Q&A sessions" next week where residents can discuss the Knight Cities Challenge and answer the question: How would you make our city even better?

Knight Cities Challenge is a community development initiative to generate innovative ideas from people who want to make Fort Wayne and the other 25 communities where Knight invests more vibrant places to live and work.

The challenge is offering $5 million for innovative projects that focus on one (or all) of three key drivers of city success -- attracting and retaining talent, expanding economic opportunity and creating a culture of robust civic engagement.

The first session will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, 555 E. Wayne St., and a second evening session will be held at 6 p.m. that day at Wunderkammer Co., 3402 Fairfield Ave.

The two local sessions next week are open to the public and will offer information regarding the goals of the challenge, tips on preparing applications and a chance to discuss how to craft a great submission with Knight staff, the Community Foundation said in a news release.

Speakers will include Kyle Kutuchief, Akron Program Director, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Réna Bradley, Community Development Coordinator, Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center and Fort Wayne resident. Bradley's idea for designing a studio to engage local youth and create a solution for transforming vacant neighborhood lots was a 2016 Knight Cities Challenge winner.

The Community Foundation is asking for anyone "with a big idea about how to make Fort Wayne even better" -- at the city, neighborhood or block level -- to attend one of next week's sessions. Applications for the Knight Cities Challenge opened Monday and will close at noon Nov. 3.

Anyone can apply and the initial application consists of just three questions that should be answered in 100 words or less. Complete detailed information about the Knight Cities Challenge, including the initial application, can be found at knightcities.org.