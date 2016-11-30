REMC offering reward for info on substation damage

A bullet hole in a substation near the Red Bridge Marina on Mississinewa Reservoir has caused an estimated $400,000 in damage, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said today.Ã¢ Â© The Heartland REMC substation transformer lost power the evening of Nov. 25, the DNR said in a statement.

Upon investigation, REMC workers found a bullet hole in the substation transformer that penetrated the radiator, the statement said. REMC is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Indiana Conservation Officers' Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.