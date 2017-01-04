Rail society, Hammond to relocate locomotive to Fort Wayne

The city of Hammond and the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society announced an agreement Wednesday to relocate the Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive No. 624 to northeast Indiana for preservation.

The locomotive will be housed at a private site, with plans to ultimately house the engine at Headwaters Junction, a railroad roundhouse and museum planned for downtown Fort Wayne.

No. 624 will receive a full cosmetic restoration, with the possibility of being restored to full operation. The work is being sponsored by a private donor.

Restoration and cosmetic work is expected to cost $250,000. A full mechanical restoration could cost as much as $1.2 million.

