Rainfall prompts Fort Wayne to issue sewer overflow warning

The city of Fort Wayne has issued a combined sewer overflow warning for the city's three rivers and Spy Run Creek.

During rain events, the city's 100-year-old combined sewers can overflow, causing discharge of untreated stormwater and sewage into Fort Wayne's waterways. Forecasts indicate a strong possibility that overflows will occur or have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Residents should avoid direct contact with water in any of the affected waterways for risk of illness. Signs are posted along waterways to identify the city's combined sewer outfalls and areas where contact with water could be detrimental to a resident's health. The affected waterways are:

- St. Joseph River from Coliseum Boulevard to the confluence of the Maumee River

- St. Marys River from Airport Expressway to the confluence of the Maumee River

- Maumee River from the confluence of the St. Joseph and St. Marys rivers through the city of New Haven to the Platter Road bridge in Milan Township

- Spy Run Creek

The city recommends residents avoid direct contact with combined sewer overflow streams during and for three days after a rain event, alter recreational activities to avoid direct water contact and use a waterless hand sanitizer at outings that occur near combined sewer overflow streams. If contact does occur with a combined sewer overflow stream, residents should wash their hands immediately, especially prior to eating.

dgong@jg.net