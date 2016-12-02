Red kettle totals off to slow start

The Salvation Army on Thursday said its red kettle totals are more than $27,000 behind where there were at this time last year.

During the first 16 days of last year, the kettles had generated $74,245.56. The first 16 days of collecting this year have generated $46,787.83.

The Salvation Army’s goal is $622,000. Donations, which help meet needs throughout the year, are also accepted online at donate.salvationarmyusa.org.