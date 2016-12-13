Redevelopment commission looking for land buyers

Just when Allen County redevelopment officials thought they'd sold through their inventory of available land for new business and industrial projects, word came last week that wasn't the case.

NorthPoint Development of Riverside, Missouri, outside Kansas City, on Friday allowed options it had for three pieces of ground in Stonebridge Business Park across from the General Motors plant to expire.

That turned those plots, which together contain about 64.5 acres, back to the control of the commission, which must now find other buyers, members of the redevelopment commission learned during their meeting Tuesday.

"NorthPoint said it had what it needed and they didn't have anything else in the pipeline, so they wouldn't be renewing (their options)," said Scott Harrold, senior economic development director for the commission after the meeting.

NorthPoint acquired the options in a land swap last year. The company originally bought some ground in Stonebridge, a so-called "shovel-ready" site, but later decided it wanted contiguous parcels to develop a large trucking facility.

For more on this story, read Wednesday's print edition of The Journal Gazette or return to www.journalgazette.net after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

rsalter@jg.net